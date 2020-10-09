PITTSBURGH, Pa., Oct. 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Valentis has commenced plans to expand and initiate operations in the State of Florida. Valentis intends to provide a combination of armed security personnel, consulting, special event security and management, and training throughout the state.



This effort will be overseen by Jeffrey Tylman. Tylman brings to Valentis over 25 years of leadership and service with the Pennsylvania State Police; a nationally accredited law enforcement organization. Tylman retired in 2020 as Sergeant- Station Commander. Prior to his retirement he was directly responsible for overseeing approximately 50 enlisted members and civilian employees under his command.

Tylman served in various positions throughout his career with the prestigious Pennsylvania State Police including overseeing the Criminal Investigation Unit; working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement and civilian authorities; and assignment to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force as Special Federal Officer. Tylman is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University with a B.S. Psychology.

Tylman will be responsible for helping to manage and grow the Valentis concept of operations throughout the State of Florida; the third most populous state in the United States.

Marnie Sutch, CEO of Valentis, said “We are excited about the opportunity to bring Jeff onboard with Valentis and expanding our operation into Florida. Jeff’s experience and leadership meets those defining qualifying standards that enable us to deliver results for our clients. We anticipate starting our operation sometime late 2020 or early 2021, but plan to roll out as quickly as possible with other elements of our company that do not require state approval.”

About Valentis:

We are a fully operational security logistics solution for a variety of clients and security concerns. We are growing domestically, and envision global ventures, in risk management and security logistics with services and products under development to create a network of global affiliates, lead through branding, and expand our clients; financial institutions, governments, religious facilities, maritime, cybersecurity, combined with specially-developed training, software and telecommunication consultancy, and more. We are mindful and committed and care about our clients, team, and shareholders.

