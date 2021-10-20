VALLEJO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vallejo Wash N Dry, a local leading laundromat, is hosting Wash For A Cause Wednesday to raise funds for Cooper Elementary School in Vallejo. The event will be held on October 27, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the laundromat. Fifty percent of proceeds from ALL machines used to wash or dry clothes during the event will go towards the fundraiser. The event is open to the public, no registration to attend is necessary.

Wash For A Cause Wednesday is a monthly event held by the Vallejo Wash N Dry in an effort to support and give back to the local community. The laundromat partners with schools and other educational organizations to help raise funds to improve the lives of families in Vallejo.

“We are proud to be part of the Vallejo community, giving back and serving our community is important to us,” said owner, Bryan Maxwell.

This month’s fundraising partner is Johnston Cooper Elementary School, a unique school located in the heart of Vallejo, California. Established in 1953 Cooper has seen several generations of Vallejo families attend the school and graduate from Vallejo High School.

“Since the theme of the event is reading, we have invited the Solano County Library system to join us at the event,” adds Maxwell. Library representatives will help local families sign up for library cards and discuss the many programs and resources the library offers to residents of Vallejo.

More information: https://vallejowashndry.com/wash-for-a-cause/

About Vallejo Wash N Dry:

Vallejo Wash N Dry is a newly renovated laundromat located at 4300 Sonoma Blvd. #764 in Vallejo, California. The facility offers new large, energy efficient washers and reversing dryers. The laundromat is fully attended and air-conditioned. The upgrades to the store have made it one of the premier laundromats in the area. Giving back to the local community is a priority and the Wash For A Cause Wednesday fundraising program is hosted at the laundromat on a monthly basis.

News Source: Vallejo Wash N Dry