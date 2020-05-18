COCOA, Fla., May 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Video Display Corporation (OTC:VIDE) is pleased to announce that its VDC Display Systems subsidiary has been awarded a significant contract by a major US defense contractor for the delivery of its next generation Multi Mission Display (MMD) rugged display line.



The VDCDS 42-inch MMD Systems provides a state-of-the-art command and control and situational awareness display capability in a fully ruggedized package. The MMD System is designed for foundation mounting in Aegis class ships.

Each MMD System connects directly to the DiVDS video system, which provides a composite of 4 High Definition (HD) signals, and displays a single seamless image across a rigid Screen Panel system. In order to create this single seamless image, the system utilizes a pair of Power of Ethernet (PoE) feedback Calibration Sensors and specialized software to calibrate the imaging system. Finally, the MMD System provides a power interface module with conditioning and overload protection.

The VDCDS Multi-Mission Display (MMD) Driver Package (MMD-DP) is a software mechanism for graphics rendering that supports in situ image processing operations such as, but not limited to, geometry correction, image stitching and edge blending between multiple projectors. The MMD-DP presents a single desktop to the Operating System (OS) which contains the entire pixel space of the combined Projectors. The MMD System’s available resolution is the composite pixel space of all attached Projectors less those pixels used for image processing.

About Video Display Corporation

Video Display Corporation designs, develops and manufactures unique solutions for display requirements for military, medical and industrial uses with emphasis on training and simulation applications. Its product offerings include rugged CRT and AMLCD displays as well as complete projection and direct-view display systems. For more information, visit the Company’s web site at http://www.videodisplay.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, from time to time, Video Display Corporation or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Such forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer of the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors and conditions.

