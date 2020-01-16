SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt., Jan. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jamaica Cottage Shop has hit a milestone. After 25 years of being in business, it’s excited to announce it just shipped its 10 thousandth building. And, considering the company’s owner first started out building dog houses, that’s a pretty impressive accomplishment.



PHOTO CAPTION: Traditional New England Sugar Shack design is one of many unique designs offered by Jamaica Cottage Shop of Londonderry, Vermont.

Domenic Mangano, owner, Jamaica Cottage Shop, attributes the company’s success to its direct to consumer model which keeps cost low and to its post and beam construction which keeps quality high. Shipping is free in the continental U.S. and eastern Canada which adds quite a bit to savings too.

The post and beam design uses rough hemlock and Eastern white pine, milled predominately in Vermont sawmills. Only superior hardware is used.

Jamaica Cottage kits ship in self-contained shrink-wrapped bricks and are designed for easy, onsite assembly. Lumber is American grown, sustainably harvested and native rough-sawn.

Perfect for every use, top sellers include the Vermont Cottage, a charming, one-room 16 x 20 building; the Vermont cabin, a 20 x 30 post and beam dwelling; the Gibraltar and the Xylia – both ideal candidates for a tiny home or cabin.

Vermont Cottage Company also makes the projects very affordable by offering fast financing in the checkout process.

“We try to make everything easy for our customers,” Mangano says. “That’s what sets us apart from the competition.”

In addition to four season tiny homes and cottages for living, Jamaica Cottage Shop also offers storage, garden and livestock solutions. There are DIY kits with easy-to-follow, color-coded directions and pre-assembled options too.

“It’s all about keeping it simple,” Mangano says. “And, when you combine quality and savings, it yields success. It’s time to start working towards the next 10,000 now.”

About Jamaica Cottage Shop, Inc.

Founded in 1995 by Domenic Mangano, Jamaica Cottage Shop, Inc. is a privately-held company. The name is derived from the town where it was first launched – Jamaica, Vermont. It’s a group of premier builders of fine post and beam buildings such as tool sheds, cottages, wood sheds and livestock shelter. Built by Vermont tradesmen, each structure is crafted with a personality of its own creating a distinctive and aesthetically pleasing sight that will enhance any landscape. It offers complete design-to-finish solutions for clients searching for a special sanctuary.

To learn more about Jamaica Cottage Shop, visit: https://jamaicacottageshop.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0116s2p-jcs-sugar-shack-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: Traditional New England Sugar Shack design is one of many unique designs offered by Jamaica Cottage Shop of Londonderry, Vermont.

News Source: Jamaica Cottage Shop, Inc.