THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Give your partner a truly unique and unforgettable Valentine’s Day gift this year. Love isn’t standardized, so romantic gifts shouldn’t be either. Vibe Wines™ Sexy Pairings™ bring their award-winning California wines together with playful products such as romantic lingerie, intimate games, and massage oils to create unique and love-inspiring gift sets designed to keep on giving long after the holiday is over.



Ignite the senses by combining aromas, tastes, styles, and fun into packages that are bursting with potential. Rather than being bored by predictable presents, your lover will be pleasantly surprised by the unexpected treat reinforcing your desires of love and intimacy. Spending time together is an invaluable gift we often take for granted.

You’ll inspire adoring kisses when you pair the Vibe Wines 2018 Baci Adoranti Rosé of Sangiovese with milk chocolate, a black lace bodysuit and a romantic date night in game. You’ll infuse your Valentine’s Day rendezvous with a double dose of aphrodisiac and endorphin-inspired fun.

Quench your lover’s desire with a bottle of Vibe Wines 2018 Le Désir de L’amour Chenin Blanc and Viognier paired with a sexy black satin robe, black lace teddy and a pheromone-infused massage candle. You’ll set their palate for memorable moments by provoking the senses first with taste; then with touch.

Mesmerize your partner with a tantalizing gift set including the Double Gold Medal winning Vibe Wines™ 2016 Captivate Me Cabernet Sauvignon with a sultry red and black bralette set paired with an intimate body chain adornment, kissable chocolate body powder and wine-scented bath bombs. This sexy combination is sure to inspire romance.

The Vibe Wines approach to Valentine’s Day gifting is based on fun, flirty and sexy combinations. A little bit of creative pairing can go a long way in showing your affection. Set your sights on building lasting connections with the person you hold most dear. Their cleverly curated gifts, sexy pairings, and array of wines are designed to bring out your inner love-spirit.

Learn more at: https://www.vibewines.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/vibewines

Media Contact:

Connie Scalise

199 W. Hillcrest Dr.

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Ph: 818-371-4132

Email: connie@vibewines.com

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0205s2p-vibewines-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Vibe Wines