TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As the final quarter of 2020 kicked off, ViewTech Borescopes VJ-3 video borescope demand remained steady. The top-selling video borescope company earned business from many new clients, including an internationally recognized railroad company and a shipbuilding company.

When searching to replace their fleet of aging borescopes, a North American railcar leasing company connected with ViewTech Borescopes at a previous FABTECH Expo. With each service and maintenance facility scattered across North America, through ViewTech Borescopes demo program, they were all able to experience the VJ-3 Dual Camera video borescope onsite. With many weld inspections needing completion, the VJ-3 6.0mm x 1.5-meter Dual Camera went above-and-beyond the capability of borescopes they were currently utilizing. With the ability to show the resolution of a metal ruler at 1/64th and the convenience of a magnetic base, a multiple-unit order was placed and shipped to all maintenance and service facilities.

As an East Coast shipbuilding company searched for a video borescope to provide better image quality, brighter lighting, full articulation, and a durable insertion tube, ViewTech Borescopes VJ-3 was the top-contender. With piping inspections ranging from 6 inches to 16 feet in length, the VJ-3 6.0mm x 5.0-meter video borescope was sent as part of ViewTech Borescopes no-cost, no-obligation demo offer. After experiencing a VJ-3 onsite, both welders and shipfitters were impressed with ViewTech’s inspection tool, including the 5.0-meter insertion tube’s ability to easily navigate through several 90-degree angles. Since adding six VJ-3 video borescopes to their toolbox, inspection times have decreased, and image quality has improved.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing (NDT) instrument used for the remote visual inspection (RVI) of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 video borescope consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with a control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

