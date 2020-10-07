TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Oct. 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With 2020 continuing to be an unpredictable year, third-quarter sales for North America’s number one video borescope company mirrored forecasted figures from 2019. With nearly every industry and application relying on borescopes for remote visual inspections, ViewTech Borescopes VJ-3 continues to experience a steady increase in sales. During September business, two of ViewTech’s newest clients acquired include a composite lumber manufacturer and a Midwest-based ethanol production group.

When a leading composite decking, railing, and fencing manufacturer began to search for an inspection tool, ViewTech Borescopes VJ-3 6.0mm x 8.0-meter was at the top of their list. The borescope experts at ViewTech sent the plant engineer a no-cost demo to evaluate onsite. With more than 400,000 square feet of manufacturing space, their new video borescope needed to reach long distances during vacuum tubes and piping inspections. With more than 25 feet of insertion tube, the VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope demo verified that ViewTech’s inspection scope was the best value and preferred visual inspection tool for their application. With 6 high-intensity white LEDs, inspections at their composite lumber manufacturing facilities have improved lighting and image quality since adding the VJ-3 to their inspection toolbox.

As a top 10 grain-handling company began researching a replacement borescope for their ethanol group, a call to ViewTech Borescopes resulted in a VJ-3 Dual Camera video borescope shipped as part of a no-obligation trial. With the VJ-3 Dual Camera arrival timed during routine piping and shell evaporator inspections, their processing manager determined a ViewTech borescope was the right inspection tool to purchase. However, after further discussions with their dedicated consultant at ViewTech Borescopes, it was decided a longer insertion tube would better suit their application. The ethanol plant and its operations invested in the VJ-3 6.0mm x 5.0-meter Dual Camera for all inspection and maintenance needs. By quickly switching from a forward-facing to a 90-degree camera angle, no view is impossible to capture during maintenance and inspections.

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing (NDT) instrument used for the remote visual inspection (RVI) of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with a control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

