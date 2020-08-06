TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes continues to be the recommended and preferred nondestructive testing (NDT) visual inspection tool utilized across North America with their VJ-3 video borescope. With thousands of users relying on their VJ-3 to improve maintenance, inspection and repair processes, two of ViewTech’s newest clients include a semiconductor company and a marine transportation company.



One of the world’s largest semiconductor companies is utilizing their technology to advance industrial IoT (IIoT) throughout many applications and industries, including nuclear facilities. Having only a fiberscope as their RVI tool, it was essential they upgraded their visual aid device. Now equipped with a VJ-3 6.0mm x 8.0-meter Dual Camera video borescope, users can view straight ahead and at a 90-degree angle without removing the insertion tube from the inspection area.

In addition to two camera angles, their ViewTech Dual Camera borescope also provides better lighting, higher resolution images and clearer details of vacuum pump exhaust lines which previously were not detectable. The IIoT data transferred, along with visuals captured on their VJ-3 video borescope, assists in reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unscheduled outages.

With ViewTech Borescopes no-cost, on-site demo program, a Canadian marine transportation company arranged to have a VJ-3 6.0mm x 1.5-meter Dual Camera video borescope arrive while a vessel was scheduled to be out-of-commission. By trialing the VJ-3 Dual Camera while inspecting their Caterpillar MaK diesel engine, they knew ViewTech’s video borescope was the tool to use for all future inspections and maintenance requirements. Having the ability view target areas without engine teardowns, they are now extending the life of all their marine engines.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

