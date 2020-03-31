TRAVERSE City, Mich., March 31, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Because a video borescope is a crucial inspection tool for many industries, the COVID-19 virus has not stopped business for ViewTech Borescopes. While most of ViewTech’s staff is working remotely from home, there is an essential employee that is onsite to continue shipping and receiving the VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope at their northern Michigan headquarters.



Regarding the ever-changing Coronavirus pandemic, ViewTech’s General Manager Sean O’Connor stated “Outstanding customer service has been a hallmark of our business since I founded the company in 2008. During this unprecedented time, I want to assure you that this commitment to our customers is unwavering. ViewTech remains fully open for business. Borescope sales, repairs, rentals and demo units – whatever you need, we have the onsite inventory and dedicated people to make sure you get it. I am confident we will all get through this period and will come out on the other side better than ever. As always, thank you for putting your trust and confidence in ViewTech.”

In addition, while ViewTech had planned on exhibiting at many trade shows throughout North America in 2020, all events have been postponed, rescheduled or canceled for the foreseeable future.

As many industries have been impacted by the effects of this global pandemic, ViewTech wants to ensure those that depend on video borescopes for their nondestructive testing(NDT) and remove visual inspections(RVI), that they will continue to extend standard tradeshow pricing discounts to those who were schedule to attend the following events:

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

