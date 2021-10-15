TRAVERSE City, Mich., Oct. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Continuing a busy month of exhibiting across the United States, ViewTech Borescopes is set to network with attendees as they convene at key industry conferences. Experience Power, INTERPHEX, and the Reliable Plant Conference & Exhibition all taking place next week. North America’s top-selling VJ-3 video borescopes are essential tools for inspections, maintenance, and quality control and will be at all three events.

Experience Power, previously known as the Electric Power Conference, will take place in San Antonio, Texas from October 18-21. Evan Miller, Sales Consultant for ViewTech, will be available at booth 910 with the VJ-3 Dual Camera, Far Focus, 3.9mm, and 2.8mm inspection videoscopes. Co-located with the 2021 Distributed Energy Conference, operation and maintenance professionals from both events will be able to have hands-on access to trial ViewTech’s VJ-3 video borescopes.

For the first time, ViewTech will be exhibiting during INTERPHEX, the premier pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device development and manufacturing event. Located at the Javits Center from October 19-21, VJ-3 video borescopes will be featured at booth 1138. With an extensive list of clients in the pharmaceutical and chemical processing industries, Sales Consultant, Chris Courtright is excited to showcase both the VJ-3 Dual Camera and VJ-3 Ultraviolet (UV) inspection borescopes.

Returning to Reliable Plant Conference & Exhibition for the third time, Joel Greene, Sales Consultant for ViewTech Borescopes, will be on hand at booth 236 inside the Kentucky International Convention Center from October 19-21. With the ability to capture images and videos, as well as 360-degree articulation, technicians, maintenance managers, and engineers have highly-recommended a ViewTech video borescope for their plant and facility inspections.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

