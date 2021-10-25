TRAVERSE City, Mich., Oct. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ending a month filled with the return of many conferences and expos, ViewTech Borescopes will be appearing at The ASSEMBLY Show and Automotive Testing Expo, both taking place October 26, 27, and 28, 2021. As many engineers in the automotive and manufacturing industries rely on remote visual inspections to support quality control, ViewTech’s line of borescopes save companies time and money, while avoiding costly teardown or downtime.

For the first time ViewTech will be exhibiting at The ASSEMBLY Show, co-located with The Quality Show, and taking place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. Zack Wessels, Senior Sales Consultant, will be located at booth 744 and will have the VJ-3 2.8mm, VJ-3 3.9mm, and VJ-3 Dual Camera video borescopes available to trial. As a new exhibitor, ViewTech is excited to network with attendees that have yet to see how a VJ-3 video borescope can improve their manufacturing processes.

With the Automotive Testing Expo being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, ViewTech is eager to return to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. Having exhibited at nine previous Automotive Testing Expos, ViewTech Sales Consultant, Joel Greene, will be at booth 12022 and ready to reconvene with those in the automotive industry. With several new borescope models available for sale, ViewTech is expecting many attendees to take advantage of their no-cost demo offer, allowing companies to trial an inspection borescope at their own facility for free.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

