ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — VIP Recordings’ “Red Devil” compilation debut at #25 on the Billboard Compilation Album Sales Chart features some of the best independent Hip-hop and Pop artists in the music industry. Hybrid styles of powerhouse independent Hip-hop artists and notorious Pop/R&B artists headline a powerful mixture of musical styles on this VIP Recordings compilation album.

Combining sentiments of Hip-Hop, R&B and Pop melodic and harmonic textures to the fabric of this album provides the listener with a body of work that embodies today’s most popular styles.

Indeed, hybrid music is the name of the game to today’s active listeners who crave both the dynamic energy behind the cadence of Hip-hop music or electronic rich harmonic textures, and “Red Devil” evidently delivers.

VIP Recordings, a record label out of Florida, USA is now currently distributing with “The Orchard,” a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

The label will be hosting “VIP Recordings Presents: Listening Sessions North Hollywood” during Memorial Day weekend 2021 where artists have an opportunity to perform on stage for A&R’s for $100K advances.

Download the sizzling-hot album that climbed to #4 on the iTunes Hip-hop/Rap Album Sales chart. VIP Recording’s infamous “Red Devil” compilation album features some of the music industry’s most successful independent artists such as Gwa-la, C-Stud Vill, Taran Richards, Black Dawn, Wayne Gunna, SATgame, Big Lew, Dockko, Ralphy Clouds, K Mac-Beats and IAMR0MEO.

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/red-devil-compilation/1562603152

VIP Website: https://www.viprecordings.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/viprecordings/

