RICHMOND, Va., April 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Beginning May 1, 2021, the minimum wage for workers in Virginia will increase to $9.50 per hour. Additionally, some jobs previously exempt from the minimum wage are no longer exempt (e.g., domestic workers), the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry announced today. Please also be aware that, in contrast to the federal law, Virginia does not factor in the size of a business when deciding whether an employer is required to pay the minimum wage.

The Department of Labor and Industry has prepared some materials to assist both workers and employers in the Commonwealth to understand this new change. For a list of Frequently Asked Questions, please visit our website, http://www.doli.virginia.gov/.

Any employee who believes they are not being paid the minimum wage in violation of the law after May 1, 2021, should submit a claim form for unpaid wages. Claim forms are available at http://www.doli.virginia.gov/.

Please review the statutory exemptions listed here if you want to know if a job or business is exempt from the minimum wage: https://law.lis.virginia.gov/vacode/title40.1/chapter3/section40.1-28.9/

Should you have any additional questions about the Virginia Minimum Wage Act, or any other labor and employment law related questions, please contact the Department of Labor and Industry at laborlaw@doli.virginia.gov, or by phone at (804) 371-237.

