HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Great Speech, Inc., a pioneer in the online speech therapy space, has contracted with Harbour Benefits Holding Inc, to increase access for much-needed virtual speech therapy services to Harbour’s plan participants.

Harbour, a third-party administrator holding entity based in Tampa, FL, has been expanding its national footprint through acquisitions in order to extend its position as a leading US third-party administrator and solutions provider. Harbour collaborates with top-performing vendors to expand their innovative suite of solutions and provide new savings for their clients and members.

“We chose to contract with Harbour because of their long-term history as a national TPA and dedication to providing caring, prompt and efficient service to their plan participants,” explained Avivit Ben-Aharon MS Ed., MA CCC-SLP, Founder and Clinical Director of Great Speech, Inc. “The demand for virtual speech therapy has increased exponentially since the pandemic and we are pleased to have the resources and staff in place to meet the needs of the Harbour members.”

Great Speech strategically matches therapists with clients to promote successful results for children and adults with a wide range of language, stuttering, stroke rehab and TBI challenges.

About Great Speech, Inc.

Since 2014, Great Speech, Inc. has been the pioneer in virtual speech therapy, delivering convenient and specialized synchronous and asynchronous speech therapy services virtually. Its innovative approach leverages technology to match highly-qualified therapists with clients who are serious about improving their communication goals. Great Speech believes that everyone deserves the chance to communicate with ease and confidence. Great Speech is a proud recipient of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification and State of Florida Woman Business Certification. Learn more: http://www.greatspeech.com/.

About Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc.

Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc. (“Harbour”), formerly known as Zenith American Holding, Inc., is a third-party administrative holding entity. The Harbour family of companies includes Zenith American Solutions (“Zenith”), the leading provider of third-party administration in the Taft-Hartley/multi-employer benefit fund market, Innovative Software Solutions, Inc. (“ISSI”), the leading provider of benefit administration computer systems and services to the Taft-Hartley industry, and Pacific Federal, LLC (“PacFed”), a full-service administrator of employee benefits via single-source direct services. Learn more: https://www.zenith-american.com/.

