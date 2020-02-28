AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vista Park, LLC developers, Ron Smith, President at Smith Wealth Advisors, and Myles Richards, announced today that they have signed agreements with all of the key development team members, moving the Vista Park, LLC residential development project closer to an anticipated ground-breaking in June or July of 2020, pending City of Lamesa approval.



PHOTO CAPTION: Tanner Pletcher, graduate engineer with Lubbock-based Pavetex, confers with Ron Smith, owner of the land where the Vista Park, LLC residential development is planned, about core samples from the property which is located at the northwestern edge of Lamesa. The plan for the site calls for 360 rental units with City of Lamesa approval.

The Vista Park, LLC development offices, located at 6836 Bee Caves Road, Suite 272 in Austin, Texas, in partnership with Myles Richards Construction, Inc, General Contractor for the Vista Park, LLC development, will oversee construction of nearly 360 residential rental units, representing the largest modular construction project in Texas history.

Agreements have been signed for the following roles:

Geo-Tech: PaveTex, Cole Hutson; Civil Engineering: Kimley-Horn, Joe Fraccaro & Sarah Scott are leading the project for the civil design; Architect: Artekta Architects, Jeff Morrau; Structural Engineer: Liberty Engineering Group, Adam Adams; Mechanical Engineer: JPK Engineers, Jamie Kronbeck; Electrical Engineer: Vareberg Engineering, Troy Vareberg; Modular Fabrication: TatumTek, Edwin Tatum CEO & President & Jason Carter Director of Manufacturing & Construction; General Contractor: Myles Richards Construction Inc., Myles Richards, President & Partner; Finance: Knightsbridge Capital, Michael Hunter; Pre-leasing and Property Management: Capstone Real Estate Services, Inc., Matt Lutz VP. Pre-construction Marketing and Public Relations: GlobalSpeed AdGroup, Montgomery Miller; Real Estate: Keller-Williams Real Estate, Deedra Cope; Sharon Youngblood Realty and other realtors.

“This team,” explains Myles Richards, President & Partner at Myles Richards Construction, “has literally hundreds of years of combined experience in building successful developments. For the first phase of the Vista Park, LLC project we will construct nearly 360 rental units and expect to break ground in June or July of 2020.”

“I think we have a great team,” explains Smith, “and I’m ready to get started.”

About Myles Richards Construction, Inc.:

Myles Richards Construction, Inc. is a full-service building corporation specializing in high-quality and distinctive luxury homes modular developments, construction development, remodeling and commercial building.

Founded in 1998 by Myles Richards, the Colorado-based company has developed strong working relationships with the finest architects and subcontractors available through its high profile presence in Condominium and Townhome Developments, high-end Luxury Custom Homes, Hospitality, Modular Developments and the Commercial market. Myles’ dedication to quality craftsmanship and high-end construction is exemplified in the company’s mission statement of creating an exceptional and unique building experience for each and every client they work with.

The company has built projects ranging from 1,100 to 35,000 sq. ft. including small gems, luxury homes, townhomes, a club house, an Aspen Boutique Hotel, and numerous commercial projects. For the past 30 years Myles has maintained a solid reputation for providing clients with an outstanding construction process that is cost effective and maintains the highest level of integrity and quality. For further information call: 970-414-8204 or email: myles@richardsinvest.com.

About Smith Wealth Advisors:

Smith Wealth Advisors is a full-service financial services and consulting firm offering its clients guidance and financial advisory services in retirement planning, investment research, Securities products, 401(k) management and access to global capital markets. Smith Wealth Advisors is a registered Member of FINRA and SIPC and is regulated by the office of the Texas Secretary of State. All Brokerage, investment and financial advisory services carry risk. Smith Wealth Advisors cannot guarantee future financial results. Smith Wealth Advisors may not provide tax or legal advice. Always consult a tax expert or attorney regarding specific legal and tax related matters.

For further information call: 512-330-9161 or visit https://smithwealthadvisors.com/ today.

