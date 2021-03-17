LONDON, Ontario, March 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Voices announced the winners of the 2020 Voicey Awards through a week-long social media campaign. The leading marketplace for voice over services hosts these awards annually to showcase the voice actors who are at the top of their craft. The awards are based on performance metrics from the Voices platform and the winners this year thrived amidst a growing market for remote voice work during the pandemic.

“While we like to celebrate the success of our talent voice actors all year, the Voicey Awards provide a unique opportunity to highlight some of the hardworking actors on the Voices platform,” says David Ciccarelli, CEO and founder of Voices. “These talented voice actors rose to the challenge of the increase in demand for their services in 2020.”

THE 2020 AWARD WINNERS ARE:

* People’s Choice Favorite Demo: Leah Arscott, “Conversational COMMERCIAL DEMO – Millennial – Athletic – Comedic – Confident – Uplifting – Inspiring – Wendy’s – Nike – FedEx – Mercedes Benz – Whole Foods – Leah Arscott”

* Best New Demo: Lynette Mieglitz, “HEALTH and HAPPINESS with Lynette Mieglitz episode 5”

* Best Demo: Chris Roman, “characters, impressions”

* Best Female Voice Actor: Rachael West

* Best Male Voice Actor: Dean Wendt

In addition to the top five awards, Voices awarded 14 category awards for voice talent who excelled in specific categories of work.

THE WINNERS ARE:

1. Animation: Candice Johnson

2. Audiobooks: Meghan Grant, MD

3. Business: Dean Wendt

4. Documentaries: Wayne Scott

5. Educational: Becky Shrimpton

6. Internet Ad: Rachael West

7. Internet Video: Rachael West

8. Movie Trailers: Louise Saint-Claire

9. Podcasting: Christophe Caysac and Xavi Parellada

10. Radio: John Q. Kubin

11. Telephone: LM Floyd

12. Television: John Q. Kubin

13. Videogames: Tim Simmons

14. Voice Assistant: Kristy Reed, Luca Papp, Kelly Borbridge, and Keaton Talmadge

ABOUT VOICES

Voices is the largest marketplace for audio and voice over products and services in the world, with over 1 million members. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find their voice. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices helps service clients and voice talent in over 160 countries.

Learn more: https://www.voices.com/

Media Contact: Michelle Melski | michelle.melski@voices.com | 1-888-359-3472 ext. 536

News Source: Voices