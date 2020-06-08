LONDON, Ontario, June 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Voices.com, the world’s leading marketplace for voice over services, is excited to announce the launch of a new podcast, “The Voices Experience.” Hosted by Voices.com founder and CEO David Ciccarelli, “The Voices Experience” is a glimpse behind the curtains at the tech company and an exploration of the voice acting community.



Each episode discusses information that is vital to voice actors, from new technologies to the latest trends in online voice casting, and how to apply tips and tricks to develop their careers.

Starting this week, “The Voices Experience” takes listeners on a journey to becoming better voice actors, whether that’s through a thorough understanding of the key players in the industry or a chance to learn, hearing about key trends for 2020 and about where the industry is headed.

“After years of teaching others how to start their own podcast, I always wanted to start my own,” says David Ciccarelli. “Now, with ‘The Voices Experience,’ I can tell the behind the scenes story of how we’ve built Voices and speak about our philosophy and approach to modernizing an industry that is as relevant today as it was when it first began nearly 100 years ago with the first recorded voice.”

Voices.com is no stranger to podcasting, having launched their first podcast Vox Talk in 2007. Currently, the company also hosts “Mission Audition,” a podcast that takes voice actors through the audition process from the client’s perspective.

To listen to “The Voices Experience,” visit Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Play.

Learn more at: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-voices-experience/id1514699192

About Voices.com

Voices.com is the largest marketplace for audio and voice over products and services in the world, with over 1 million business and voice actor registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices.com to help them find their voice. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices.com helps service clients and voice talent in over 160 countries. Learn more at: https://www.voices.com/

