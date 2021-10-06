TUKWILA, Wash. and PLANO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Washington Youth Soccer (WYS), the governing body for US Youth Soccer in Washington state, has announced a five-year extension of its long-standing partnership with U.S. Soccer Connect powered by Stack Sports.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with U.S. Soccer Connect as the Exclusive Technology Provider of Washington Youth Soccer,” said Nick Perera, Executive Director of WYS. “Extending this partnership ensures our members can continue to take advantage of dependable club management technology, ongoing enhancements, and best-in-class support to keep their season running smoothly and ultimately grow the game of soccer in Washington.”

For over ten years, Stack Sports has served as a trusted partner of Washington Youth Soccer, providing technology solutions for the state association, its member clubs and associations, and the participating players, coaches, families, and volunteers.

“We are honored to continue supporting and innovating for Washington Youth Soccer for many years to come. Nurturing strategic partnerships is fundamental to our goal of growing the game of soccer and our ongoing relationship with Washington Youth Soccer represents our commitment to that mission,” said Jeff Brunsberg, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer at Stack Sports. “We are humbled to have the trust and partnership of Washington Youth Soccer and many of their affiliated clubs.”

Affiliated associations and clubs using U.S. Soccer Connect have access to a full suite of features, including Mobile-First Registration, seamless data integration with WYS, safety and compliance tracking, professional website designs, data insights, secure online payment processing, and more.

In addition to Washington Youth Soccer’s partnership with U.S. Soccer Connect, the state association is also deeply committed to teaching life skills through Stack Sports’ Skyhawks Sports Academy, the leader in providing a safe, fun, and skill-based sports experience for kids.

If your WYS club is ready to take advantage of the benefits of this exclusive partnership, contact the U.S. Soccer Connect team at https://sportsconnect.com/washington-youth-soccer/.

About Washington Youth Soccer

Founded in 1966, Washington Youth Soccer is a nonprofit organization bringing soccer opportunities at all levels of the game to kids ages 5-19 across the state. Our organization is comprised of 37 Member Associations and over 180 clubs that facilitate recreational, select and regional programs as well as TOPSoccer (soccer programming for players with disabilities). Additionally, we run four annual State Cup Tournaments, state-level leagues, an Elite Player Development program, and several soccer outreach programs. For more information, see https://washingtonyouthsoccer.org/.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

