Wellness Coaches Announces New COVID-19 Testing Contract with Abbott Labs

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Wellness Coaches has contracted with Abbott to immediately offer ​ the BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 test. Wellness Coaches now offers this 15-minute self-contained rapid test kit for $5 with low-cost administration to existing and new clients.

The BinaxNOW™ rapid COVID-19 antigen card​ allows qualitative detection of specific antigens to​ COVID-19 in the human nasal cavity. This nasal swab test is a fast, reliable, highly portable and affordable way to detect an active COVID-19 infection.

Since 2002, Wellness Coaches has been a leading provider of field-based testing services and has managed rapid and scalable deployment teams customized to meet the needs of their business clients and government organizations. To date, Wellness Coaches has administered more than 700,000 COVID tests spanning all 50 states. Immediately with the BinaxNOW™ ​ ​test, Wellness Coaches can greatly expand access to testing for companies and businesses to ensure their employees work safely in a COVID-free environment.

“Abbott’s life changing technology is what organizations need to​ affordably get their employees back to work safely,” said Rob Putnam, CEO of Wellness Coaches. “We are proud to continue helping companies maintain their healthy workforce as an Abbott distribution-partner for this low-cost rapid COVID test solution.”

Upon request, Wellness Coaches can also administer confirmatory PCR molecular testing with results in 30 minutes on-site. These testing sites can be mobilized, staffed and standing in as little as 72 hours.

For more information about Abbott’s BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 rapid antigen test, click here – https://abbott.mediaroom.com/2021-01-12-Abbott-Announces-Fulfillment-of-Federal-Government-Purchase-of-150-Million-BinaxNOW-TM-COVID-19-Rapid-Tests-and-Is-Now-Ready-to-Support-Commercial-Distribution

About Wellness Coaches:

Wellness Coaches is one of the largest and most-experienced wellness, nutrition, and injury prevention coaching providers in the workplace, utilizing both onsite and virtual expertise to the workforce, along with new solutions specifically designed to defeat the spread of COVID-19.

Learn more at: https://wellnesscoachesusa.com/

See “Wellness Coaches Service Capabilities” PDF for reference: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Rb5mtQiVuR3eEaQoCtE7Cd6TVUkYVuy2/view

