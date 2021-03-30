BLUE BELL, Pa., March 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Wellness Coaches, one of the fastest-growing leaders in the clinical management healthcare space, acquired and relaunched a series of new accessible health products and solutions for the American workforce along with new corporate branding.

Wellness Coaches acquired services include:

* HRA Software: A gold standard in Health Risk Assessment software from WELCOA and is a leading population health data source.

* Corporate Wellness Nutrition: This premier provider of nutrition and weight loss services, often covered by health plans, is now a staple in the Wellness Coaches portfolio. With nutrition professionals available via telehealth, this convenient, accessible support is available directly to employees no matter where they are working.

* HC Cube – With the challenges of managing extensive volumes of data, interoperability between systems and rigorous compliance requirements, HC Cube takes health claims data and creates actionable opportunities for Wellness Coaches health services professionals.

* QuitNet – Experiencing exponential growth, one of the most successful online community tobacco cessation programs helps employees “stay quit” while also improving productivity.

* Healthy Ways – A digital wellness platform is fundamental for employers and health partners today. Healthy Ways, a best-in-class solution simplifies engagement by tracking interactions and providing a comprehensive health library.

The new branding highlights Wellness Coaches’ brand-promise; to remain clinically focused as a team of people serving people, driven by data and powered by technology.

“The past year has been challenging for everyone and most businesses,” said Rob Putnam, CEO of Wellness Coaches. “It’s been our collective ability to pivot quickly and execute our reinvented solutions that has resulted in our unprecedented growth. Our brand and extended services should match our abilities.”

Since 2002, Wellness Coaches has been a leading provider of field-based testing services and has managed rapid and scalable deployment teams customized to meet the needs of their business clients and government organizations. To date, Wellness Coaches has administered more than 700,000 COVID tests spanning all 50 states.

Earlier this month, Wellness Coaches announced their Abbott Lab’s contract to sell and administer the $5 BinaxNOW™ ​Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Nasal Test.

“Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we made bold investments in data-powered decisioning, innovative technology and new solutions,” said Putnam. “Today, we have more clinical breadth, depth and scope than ever.”

Wellness Coaches is one of the largest and most-experienced wellness, nutrition, and injury prevention coaching providers in the workplace, utilizing both onsite and virtual expertise to the workforce, along with new solutions specifically designed to defeat the spread of COVID-19. Learn more: https://wellnesscoachesusa.com/.

News Source: Wellness Coaches