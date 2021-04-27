WASHINGTON, D.C., April 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Housing Finance Strategies President Faith Schwartz today announced three new sponsors have joined #HousingDC21, a 100% virtual housing summit being held on September 20-21, 2021. The new sponsors are Wells Fargo, Platinum, CoreLogic, Gold and Volly, Silver.

“We are honored to have these three firms support our efforts in producing #HousingDC21 and we believe their sponsorship speaks volumes to the quality of event we will stage next September,” said Faith Schwartz. “Clearly, market leaders want to participate in #HousingDC21 because they know it will provide insightful and meaningful content that informs the business agendas of 2022.”

#HousingDC21 will feature speakers from the White House and officials from cabinet agencies who will pair nicely with business leaders who are executing on housing goals for the nation. Representative themes include mortgage modernization, climate change and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and how they will drive origination through securitization change – as well as regulatory oversight.

Wells Fargo, CoreLogic and Volly join the following sponsors-to-date of #HousingDC21, FormFree, FICO, Caliber Home Loans, Freedom Mortgage, Black Knight Financial Services, Notarize, First American Financial Solutions, Genworth, RiskSpan, Class Valuation, Mortgage Connect, USMI, FundingShield, ReverseVision, CoreLogic, DepthPR, Women in Housing & Finance and the Women in Housing & Finance Foundation.

Schwartz added: “With these additional sponsors at our event, and with conference registration well past expectations at this early stage, we are set to deliver the nation’s premier housing policy conference this September. We have a focus on women executives in housing finance – but our event is open to all who wish to attend.”

About Housing Finance Strategies:

Housing Finance Strategies was established by Faith Schwartz in 2016 as a professional services and advisory firm specializing in mortgage modernization, housing policy and legislative and regulatory affairs. Schwartz serves on a number of bank and fintech boards and has a lengthy record of hosting and moderating housing industry events.

