WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., July 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pristine Rejuvenation, located in West Bloomfield, recently converted from a mobile medical aesthetics practice created in early 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to a more permanent location to serve its clients in a greater capacity.

Now located at 5642 W. Maple Rd., Suite 24 in West Bloomfield, Pristine Rejuvenation is the brainchild of Nurse Anesthetist and skilled injector Eman Dahmani, APRN, CRNA, who says the new location offers more for her clients in the greater Detroit area.

“Our new facility offers a fresh, charming, and comfortable environment for clients,” Dahmani said. “While it’s still going to feature all the treatments they know and love, you can also expect a few extras thanks to the additional space.”

Pristine Rejuvenation offers injectable treatments, such Botox, Xeomin, and dermal fillers, among others, to treat wrinkles, volume loss, sagging skin, and various other signs of aging.

With that ability to add treatment options, Dahmani says she can now meet even more diverse aesthetic goals to help broaden her client base. But treatments aren’t the only thing Dahmani is looking forward to expanding. She’s also excited to offer more medical-grade skincare products from her choice brand of AnteAGE.

“AnteAGE is a highly effective system of skincare products backed by decades of clinical research, and it’s the go-to for my patients,” she said. “These potent products contain human growth factor cytokines to combat a myriad of skin conditions that are amplified by the aging process.”

In addition to her expertise with a plethora of nonsurgical beautification treatments and access to a complete line of trusted skin care, Dahmani says it’s the one-on-one patient interactions that are truly pivotal for her overall business model, an aspect of her care she says will always remain a priority.

“Beauty takes time. That’s why you won’t experience rushed in-and-out appointments that may occur at other practices,” she said. “I make sure to spend ample time with every patient to ensure they understand all facets of their treatment and have a clear grasp of what to expect. Each patient has a story behind what they’re wanting to improve, and it’s interesting for me trying to find that out. It really helps us understand each other. My new location offers a better environment to establish those bonds.”

Pristine Rejuvenation offers premier medical aesthetic treatments, such as anti-wrinkle injections (Botox®, Xeomin®, and Dysport), dermal fillers, chemical peels, microneedling, and skin care, with a goal of continually striving to provide the latest advancements in nonsurgical skin rejuvenation.

To schedule an appointment, call (249) 955-3535 or visit https://pristinerejuvenation.com/.

