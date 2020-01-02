SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Losing your precious data can be a quite horrific experience for anyone. However, it’s something that can happen to anyone and at any time. So, what do you do when you lose some important data? You can employ the use of an impressive tool: Wondershare Recoverit 8.5.



The latest version of the Wondershare Recoverit 8.5 comes with a lot of new and improved features that provide a lot of extra benefits for its users. When compared with Recoverit 8.0, Recoverit 8.5 offers a lot more. This new updated version serves as a great choice to use in recovering video files and comes with two extra functions; Advanced Video Recovery and Video Repair. Both of these functions offer something which is not commonly found among other tools.

Recoverit is one of the most effective data recovery tools available today. It is compatible with both Mac and Windows PC. The previous version of the tool; Recoverit 8.0 provided a simple, fast and efficient way to perform data recovery on Windows and Mac Systems. It even features some much-needed updates but this new version promises even more.

What Are the New Updates?

The newest features on the Recoverit 8.5 include Advanced Video Recovery and Video Repair. The Advanced Video Recovery update allows users to recover videos by merging video fragments. Video repair is used to repair damaged video and performs advanced repair for seriously damaged videos by adding samples. These two new features can help users recover even more videos. They also make it stand out from other recovery software in the market.

Advanced Video Recovery

After a video has been deleted and a user tries to recover it, but only finds out that the video cannot be played. A regular data recovery tool would fail here. As a new feature of this impressive tool, the Advanced Video Recovery is a great choice to deal with this problem. It features 3 main advantages which consist of smart scan technology, video fragments merging technology and deep scan technology. It is compatible with all major computer systems and can ensure total recovery of deleted or lost videos, songs and photos which have been stored on various devices.

It adopts the use of an advanced data recovery algorithm. Advanced Video Recovery is capable of improving the quality of the file recovered, recover files not recognized by the file system metadata and recover files from an unknown file system such as HD, USB Drive and other forms of removable storage devices.

Its advantages include:

Smart Scan Technology. This unique tool can quickly locate and restore files that other data recovery software may find difficult. It also helps to complete recovery tasks which may seem impossible for other software such as merging video fragments. It offers you complete control even when dealing with bad files or reformatted partitions.

Video Fragments Merging Technology. Merging video fragments can be more difficult than restoring a single video stored on a disk. This video merging technology will look to identify the different video fragments, retrieve to and arrange them in the correct sequence.

Deep Scan Technology. This is a data module which makes use of a RAW searching technology. It can really extend the file search in the system and uncover hidden file information. It’s a technology that was adopted to scan for files more deeply and ensure that all lost files can be properly retrieved. Due to this raw technology, files can be recovered with their old names and file structures.

Video Repair

This feature has been specially included to help users repair files that are corrupt or otherwise inaccessible. This comes with some impressive advantages such as repairing multiple formats of videos at the same time, reviewing repaired videos before saving them and supports the maim video file format. The video repair feature consists of two modes namely; quick repair and advanced repair.

What Are Users Saying?

A lot of users find this tool effective and simple to use. There are numerous positive reviews about it online. Its users are fascinated because this tool offers what a lot of other tools don’t. It’s capable of uncovering files hidden in the system and even repairing any damaged videos. It will also recover the videos without modifying the video in any way. There will be no changes in quality, print or format after recovery and saving the file. As a bonus, it supports different file formats and is compatible with Windows and Mac PCs.

LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT EXAMPLES OF CUSTOMER REVIEWS:

Tin Long Yeung

Recovered my photos with only little damages!! I think the price is reasonable because memories are priceless!!

Fabián Piñatares

It is so easy to recover files … I recovered those family pictures I lost years ago. If there is a way to maintain the directory tree of the disk, I would love that option too.

Nitin Thakur

I had a lot of photos in my memory card which really matters to me and by mistake, those all photos got deleted..first I was completely shocked and afraid but then I search for the techniques for the backup of deleted photos….

Main Features:

Aside from the additional features of the Wondershare Recoverit 8.5, it also boasts some main features that make it a first-choice tool. These features include;

Impressive user interface. When you download this tool on a Windows or Mac PC, it offers an interface that can be used even without too much technical know-how. There’s no need for any learning curve and users can get familiar with its operations with just a few clicks.

Intelligent file search and filter. Searching for files with the Recoverit 8.5 is easier than you think because of the advanced filter. It will ensure that users can locate files more precisely, easily and quickly.

Preview function. This part of the tool allows checking the file which has been recovered before deciding to save it on the computer. This can be especially useful when you’re looking for a specific file type and will display what the file contains.

Compatible with different systems. Users get the chance to make use of this impressive tool with different computer systems. It can read data from hard drive with Mac format on the Windows system.

Supports different video formats. This tool can repair different video formats including MOV, MP4, M4V, M2TS, MTS, MKV, 3GP, AVI, FLV file formats.

Where to Get?

Learn more about this impressive tool by accessing the product’s website. There you’ll get access to the version which is compatible with your system.

