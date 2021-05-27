TAMPA, Fla., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — GTE Financial recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month by celebrating the importance of access to mental health services. Mental Health has been an important topic for GTE Financial for several years and during the pandemic, this important initiative proved to be an essential benefit.

GTE Financial made the decision to invest in their team members by investing in programs that focus on mental health and wellness. Understanding the importance of maintaining an equal work-life balance was a driving factor in creating programs to ensure GTE team members were supported through difficult times. They have unlimited access to services to aid in their mental health struggles.

Through additional initiatives like, “GTE LiveWell,” a five-pillar approach to health, GTE has committed to fostering a culture that celebrates differences and understands the real struggles people face in both their personal and professional lives. These benefits have not gone unnoticed. Shakira B, a team member at GTE Financial says, “Having this benefit gives me the peace of mind that no matter what happens in our personal and work lives, we have someone to go to and can trust that it is also confidential.”

Rene’ McKenna SHRM-CP, AVP of Talent Management said, “We don’t just check off a box. We have a commitment to educate, support, and empower team members to make healthy lifestyle choices. Mental Health falls under ‘Mind,’ one of our five pillars within our GTE LiveWell initiative. It is imperative that we as an organization support our team members with every aspect of health and wellness and mental health is just as important as financial health.”

GTE LiveWell focuses on five pillars of success – financial, mind, active, nutrition, and know-how. Know-how, one of the most important pillars, focuses on educating GTE team members so they know and understand all the great resources available to them and their families through their employment with GTE Financial. One such program that GTE offers is a wellness reimbursement plan that offers $30 a month to employees which can be put towards an activity of their choosing – these activities can include a gym membership, art therapy, massage, cooperative gardening, and much more.

GTE Financial has found that companies who raise awareness and actively implement programs centered around mental health are more likely to reduce absenteeism and increase productivity. While many organizations have fallen a bit behind in providing mental health services to their employees, GTE Financial has always kept this service as a top priority. After all, when you take care of your team members, they take care of you. As such, GTE continues to keep an open line of communication and actively works to end the stigma surrounding mental health by keeping their employees’ success and growth top of mind.

One of GTE Financial’s employees Dolores R states, “This is great! I love the research and resources that are offered to help us live better, healthier, and more productive lives! I always find the advice for living healthier so interesting and enjoy learning things I didn’t know that can make us more aware and better stewards of our health and wellness.”

GTE Financial shines as an example for other organizations within Tampa Bay and beyond, to invest in mental health initiatives for the sole benefit of providing essential healthcare to their team members. GTE is an employer that champions for access to health and wellness with the inclusion of mental health. Providing these programs for their employees is another example of GTE living their mission to be the preferred financial services provider and employer in the marketplace.

GTE Financial is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. This means they make decisions for the benefit of all customers, whom they call member-owners, because each one has a stake, or ownership, in their cooperative. The money GTE earns is returned to their “shareholders,” GTE member-owners, in the form of higher dividends, lower rates, and new products and services.

