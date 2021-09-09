REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amplify-Now, a leading provider of Strategy Execution Management software headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, announced that Whiteoak, a growth-equity firm based in Sydney, Australia, plans to invest in their company to help spur global growth and product development ambitions. The investment news followed Amplify-Now’s recent expansion into its North American headquarters, near Los Angeles.

“We wanted to accelerate the success we’ve achieved with an investment firm that provides a combination of capital and deep strategic support,” Matt Williams, CEO of Amplify-Now, says. “Whiteoak has a successful track record for supporting Australian-headquartered companies to succeed in global expansion.”

The investment is the second in the $100M Whiteoak Growth Fund, securing a majority stake in Amplify-Now.

Greg Garvin, Whiteoak’s Managing Director, says that, “Amplify-Now has achieved global success by offering a software solution that provides a single source of truth to help manage complex transformation programs within large organizations. Clients love that the solution is intuitive and easy to set up and can be configured for many applications including: Business Transformations, Post-merger integrations, ESG change programs and Digital Transformations.”

Other companies backed by Whiteoak include: Lack of Color (also in the fund), a fashion label; SkinKandy, a jewelry and piercing business; Priava, a venue management platform; Status Anxiety, a popular handbag label; and The Healthy Mommy, an online weight loss and health community for mothers.

About Amplify-Now

Since 2013, Amplify-Now has offered Benefits Realization and Strategy Execution Management (SEM). Its SEM software enables organizations to execute strategies that create business value for their customers and investors. The software supports transformation programs from end-to-end, supporting portfolio planning through value realization.

To support a global roster of corporate and consulting clients, it’s headquartered in Adelaide, Australia with offices in Los Angeles, CA and West Sussex, UK.

For more information: https://amplify-now.com/

About Whiteoak

Whiteoak was founded in 2016 by Richard Whiteoak as an independent investment firm with a distinctive approach to investing capital in private Australian companies. Its mission is to accelerate the growth of high-quality companies by providing capital and deep strategic support.

For more information: https://www.whiteoak.com/

