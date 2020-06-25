STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., June 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Life is about to get a little wild and crazy, fun and tasty, at the base of Steamboat Springs! WildPlum, a community centered eatery, grocer and spirits destination, that brings elevated goodness to the mountain community of Steamboat Springs, will kick off the 4th of July in high style, offering wine, spirits, pizza and ice cream specials.



“We are so excited to bring the very best to Steamboat and our neighbors,” said WildPlum Owner, Kori McClurg. “Amazing deals on our wines, spirits, delicious pizza and ice cream.”

McClurg said visitors can enjoy great deals on WildPie Pizza for $3 a slice and ice cream for $2 a scoop.

The wine and spirit specials include all Josh Cellars varieties on sale; reds are priced at $12 per bottle and whites at $11 per bottle. Also, WildPlum is discounting their new line of biodynamic wines; Blue Quail.

Blue Quail is WildPlum’s new, house recommended, affordable biodynamic wine that is estate grown, family owned and responsibly produced in Russian River, California.

In addition, the Summer Sale will include locally made Jones House Vodka by Family Jones Distillery located in Loveland, Colorado. This local award-winning vodka from American grown corn is diluted with Colorado spring water and packs a punch of local mountain air in every taste!

WildPlum differentiates itself from the average local store by providing curated collections that combine food and beverage ingredients, recipes and spirits pairings to make any novice an expert host.

WildPlum is no ordinary grocery store. We offer most anything, including produce, fine cheeses, dairy, deli, bread, crackers, chips, tortillas, salsa, kid items, cereal, soft drinks, power drinks, pasta, sauces, ice cream and more at the base of one of the best ski mountains in America.

“I’m so proud of the new offerings and the specials we will present in preparation for the 4th of July weekend,” McClurg said.

Beyond deals on wine, spirits, pizza and ice cream, WildPlum has big plans for the coming ski season, which includes:

A kitchen remodel and an enhanced menu to provide more lunch and dinner options including vegan items

Menu pairing ideas throughout the store to help make meal prep at home easy and convenient

Patio enhancements

Expanded bar offerings

New coffee bar

WildPlum is conveniently located at the base of the mountain in the Highmark building. The new selection of local products ranging from Colorado whiskey to local coffee and bath salts, means there is something unique to take home, for visitors and locals, alike. WildPlum is a locally owned and operated business, bringing you the best Colorado has to offer.

For more information about WildPlum's "Wild Wine & Summer Spirits Sale," visit https://wildplumgrocer.com

WildPlum is a community centered eatery, grocer and spirits destination that brings elevated goodness to the Boat! Located in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, WildPlum is passionate about elevating goodness as a purveyor of epicurean treats, unique spirits and locally curated goodies and gifts. The Eatery is known for its exceptional “WildPie” pizza and great grab and go options. A spacious patio and in-store dining are perfect for breakfast, lunch or a relaxed dinner.

WildPlum, 2525 Village Dr. #1A, Steamboat Springs, CO 970.879.1981

