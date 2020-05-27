OAK HILL, W.Va., May 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACE Adventure Resort, an adventure resort based in The New River Gorge, began rafting, ziplining, and rock climbing trips last weekend, after guidance provided by the state of West Virginia was released. The resort, which encompasses 1,500 acres bordering the New River Gorge National River, announced today their plans to open their most popular attraction, Wonderland Waterpark.



Wonderland Waterpark, located in the center of ACE Adventure Resort, is a five-acre spring fed lake full of inflatable toys, including giant planets for you to spin on, water trampolines, and a waterslide that descends from a 3-story tower. The waterpark typically opens prior to Memorial Day, but was delayed this season due to COVID-19 related precautions in place by the state of West Virginia. But, with swimming pools being added to Governor Jim Justice’s Week 5 Reopening Plan, ACE will begin welcoming their first guests into the waterpark for the 2020 season on May 30.

In order to ensure social distancing at Wonderland Waterpark, ACE has implemented some changes to their operating procedures.

“Our normal operating day has been innovated from top to bottom to maintain proper social distancing and to adhere to state regulations,” said Haynes Mansfield, Marketing Director at ACE Adventure Resort. “Some of the major changes include a significant cap to the number of tickets sold each day, online ticket sales only, and checking the temperature of each guest upon entry.”



The waterpark will allow a maximum of 240 guests per half-day session, and their restaurant will be open following the guidelines for restaurants in place by the state of West Virginia.

To celebrate the reopening of Wonderland Waterpark, season passes can be purchased for 20% off through May 31 on ACEraft.com. These passes will be valid for one year, beginning on the first date that they are used. Additionally, in conjunction with Governor Jim Justice’s WVSTRONG State Parks Lodging Discount, all cabins and camping at ACE will be 30% off for instate residents though June.

For more information, please visit https://aceraft.com/

