SHENZHEN, China, June 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Wondershare Technology Co. Founded in 2019, Wondershare Online UniConverter is an online sibling of Wondershare UniConverter, the desktop program for Windows and Mac platforms since 2009. Today, Online UniConverter is capable of performing almost 90% of the tasks that its PC variant can do, except for those that require dedicated hardware resources such as a disc burner to write data on to the optical media, and a webcam for screen recording.



Even though the desktop version of the UniConverter is sufficient enough and is widely used, there were a couple of reasons that encouraged Wondershare (SHE: 300624) to launch Online UniConverter (media.io):

1) Strong and Reliable Cloud Service

Because of the robust backend support and reliable servers, Wondershare was quite confident that it would be able to offer flawless online services to the end-users.

2) Eliminate Installation

Another reason for introducing Online UniConverter was to eliminate the need of installing the app on the computer. This approach not only reduces the overhead on the processor and the GPU, but it also offers speedy outcomes as all the processing is done on the Wondershare’s high-end servers

3) Global Accessibility

Since Online UniConverter is intended to be used online, the tool can be accessed from anywhere in the world, and from any PC regardless of how low it is in terms of hardware specifications.

4) Cost-Effective

As explained previously, because all the processing is done on Wondershare’s servers, users don’t have to buy upgraded hardware devices to cope up with the latest technology, and their old computer can serve the purpose pretty well as long as it has a stable Internet connection.

Some of the functions of Online UniConverter that are commonly used by most people across the globe include:

Conversion

With the ability to support 1000+ formats, Online UniConverter can convert video clips to their relevant formats or audio. The web tool is capable of converting audio files as well.

Compression

The online solution can compress the files so they occupy less space on the users’ computers’ hard drive. During the process, Online UniConverter lets the end-users define the compression ratio at the cost of output quality.

GIF Creation

The web tool allows users to upload short video clips and convert them to animated GIFs that can be shared on social media platforms or published online for quick illustrations.

Video Editing

The term ‘editing’ covers wide spectrum where Online UniConverter lets the users to trim the videos, crop them, adjust their contrast, brightness, and saturation, and even flip and rotate them as needed.

Learn more: https://www.media.io/

Wondershare offers all these features and much more in its online version of UniConverter that is available at cheaper rates as compared to the desktop variant.

As of June 2020, the company is running a Buy 1 Get 1 Free campaign in which the users can buy lifetime perpetual licenses of the desktop version of UniConverter, and get a 1-year subscription of Online UniConverter for free.

One of the company’s officials also confirmed the release of an upgraded version of UniConverter, UniConverter12 with entirely new UI and improved performance. The app will be made public somewhere in the mid of July 2020, the official said. Learn more: https://videoconverter.wondershare.com/

News Source: Wondershare Inc.