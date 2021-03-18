FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Deployment Solutions (RDS), a global software and services provider, has announced today that it has been awarded a contract to upgrade OpenText across the RedHat platform for the World’s largest distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts. Over 47 Terabytes of data and millions of A/P and A/R documents.

The implementation that RDS will manage, brings the customer to current and supported releases of OpenText Enterprise Content Management. This advanced implementation provides integrated capabilities with PeopleSoft and other internal applications on a global scale. The OpenText suite provides access for more than 88,000 users across their subsidiaries to access and view their A/P & A/R documents. The modern, scalable, and highly available architecture will maintain 47 Terabytes of content and millions of invoices.

OpenText Content Suite provides a secure and scalable platform as the backend content application for business-critical applications such as PeopleSoft and RightFax,” said Jason McCloy Hall, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Rapid Deployment Solutions. “For enterprise IT, the upgrade of OpenText across the RedHat platform means that delivering speed and agility is now just as important as security when it comes to information management.”

OpenText helps companies connect business applications, digital business processes and proprietary company content. With technology that brings together information previously siloed across the business, OpenText can help transform content-intensive processes from complex and costly pain-points to sources of intelligence that boost customer satisfaction and provide an information advantage.

