California-based XG Communities, LLC ("XG Communities" or "XG") recently announced that it constructed more than 50 small cell sites in the fourth quarter of 2020. The project was implemented in St. Louis, Missouri. Engaged by one of the country's major wireless carriers, XG took less than 90 days from start to finish.

What the Project Entailed

Working on behalf of Verizon Wireless, XG Communities executed the construction of the network to meet the goal of bringing small cells on air before the year 2020 came to a close. The overall project required coordination between various entities for the replacement of existing infrastructure and deployment of new components. This process involved replacing existing street light poles with new custom poles, installing small cells, and supporting the need for additional power to the newly installed small cells.

What XG Has to Say

According to Monnie McGaffigan, President at XG Communities, “This rapid construction took place through the holiday and winter season. It was accomplished as a result of the impressive collaboration between our partners, the carrier, the local utility company, the City of St. Louis, and our on-site team. XG continues to be instrumental in carrying out the expansion of 5G in this market.”

What Residents of St. Louis Can Expect

The distinctive new 5G poles and small cells are engineered to support the 5G mmWave which provides enhanced speed, capacity and coverage. Residents who are working from home or learning remotely are set to experience the benefits immediately. “Working with XG and the wireless carriers to support the deployment of small wireless facilities and 5G, is a major technological advancement for the residents and businesses here in St. Louis,” said Robert Gaskill-Clemons, Chief Technology Officer of the City of St. Louis.

About XG Communities

XG is a premier provider of small cell engineering services and comprehensive wireless strategies in the public right-of-way. The hallmark of the company lies in providing A&E services and bringing construction projects to fruition. XG utilizes skilled in-house resources to execute a range of projects, while providing real-time updates. XG’s turnkey services ensure efficient and effective deployments tailored to meet local requirements, safety guidelines, and industry standards.

