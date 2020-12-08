FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Back by popular demand Wellness expert Beth Shaw’s organization, YogaFit, for which she is the CEO and founder, is starting a new course, Aging In Reverse, which is for the older adult population looking to stay in great health. The 8-week course starts December 11th, with a free YogaFit chair class on Wednesday, December 9 at 5 pm EST to kick off the course.

YogaFit is hosting this course as more of the United States is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated shutdowns of fitness facilities across the country. They are hosting this class for the older adult population to serve and keep everyone, regardless of age, fit and healthy into and through 2021!

Recent news has alarmed us as the CDC reports (*Note 1):

4 in 5 of the most costly chronic conditions among adults 50 years or older can be prevented or managed with physical activity.

Physical activity reduces the risk of premature death and supports positive mental health and healthy aging.

Inactivity is 30% higher in those with a chronic disease.

28% of adults 50+ are physically inactive.

Further, nearly a third aged 65 or greater live alone per the ACL (*Note 2).

This program will work on the physical aspect of aging by offering the opportunity for anyone who has limitations for traditional yoga and exercise classes a chance to take part in weekly classes. These classes will all be in and around a chair for support and balance and will be gentle and modified enough for anyone new or returning to exercise. We will also focus on the mental aspect with weekly lectures and discussions, as well as nutritional and emotional support over the holidays and beyond.

The Aging in Reverse Program includes:

Five weekly group classes via Zoom with Sandi Call and Claudia Micco.

Two weekly group meetings with Sandi, Claudia, and guest lecturers including Beth Shaw, the Founder of YogaFit.

Aging in Reverse workbook with recommendations for daily journaling

Access to the Yoga for Anxiety and Yoga for Rheumatoid Arthritis Webinars, an $80 value

A community of like-minded people, all striving for health and wellness who will lift one another with inspiration and motivation.

If you currently serve as a Caregiver for an older adult, we encourage you to take part in this program alongside one another.

Not sure if this group is for you? Take part in a free YogaFit chair class on Wednesday, December 9 at 4 pm CST with Sandi Call. Email edu@YogaFit.com for details.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Shaw is the founder of YogaFit, which has a network of over 250,000 people trained in yoga across the globe, and her last three books have cumulatively sold over 100,000 copies. She sits on the CanFitPro Advisory Panel, The Humane Society, and the Long Island University Board of Advisors. An E-RYT 500, Beth has spent time in India and Asia studying yoga and holds numerous certificates in fitness disciplines. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Nutrition, is a trained Yoga Therapist, and an Anger Management Specialist.

ABOUT YOGAFIT

YogaFit was founded by Beth Shaw in 1994. The Leader in Mind-Body Fitness Education, for over 23 years, YogaFit has been educating teachers, enthusiasts, and professionals from a multitude of backgrounds. YogaFit is a strong, connected community of over 250,000 people worldwide. Focusing on pragmatic innovation, karma yoga, and higher purpose people first learning.

YogaFit holds over a thousand trainings annually and many Mind Body Fitness Conferences worldwide. YogaFit’s training and educational sessions can be found in corporations, fitness clubs, universities, wellness centers, and military bases. Since COVID-19, they have converted their educational content online, offering their entire RYT 200 and 300-hour tracks virtually via zoom. Their virtual trainings follow the same information as their in-person trainings and are taught live by their amazing group of Trainers. YogaFit offers over 75 different education sessions on total mind-body wellness. Click here to learn more about YogaFit – https://www.YogaFit.com/about-YogaFit/YogaFit/

https://www.bethshaw.com/

*NOTE 1: https://www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity/inactivity-among-adults-50plus/index.html

*NOTE 2 (PDF): https://acl.gov/sites/default/files/Aging%20and%20Disability%20in%20America/2017OlderAmericansProfile.pdf

