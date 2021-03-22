HOUSTON, Texas, March 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Yogi Law is proud to announce the launch of Black Yogis Matter, an online platform created to amplify the voices of black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) yoga and wellness professionals and help them succeed. It looks a lot like online dating for wellness, and is quickly becoming the go-to-source for BIPOC yoga and wellness professionals.

It’s a powerful tool for businesses to enchant and attract clients and to follow-up on leads that are a good fit for their offerings. Through the platform, consumers can research, compare and even chat with yoga and wellness professionals before finding the right one for them. In addition, events and products are posted to kick-start or continue wellness journeys.

This diverse community of wellness professionals has access to robust content that includes:

* business and professional listings;

* a consumer-facing blog;

* premium content for member-businesses;

* Black Yogis Matter TV;

* events;

* job postings; and

* much more.

Black Yogis Matter plans to expand offerings and create content responsive to members, so the platform will evolve to ensure members’ needs are met.

Monique Gonzalez, founder, Black Yogis Matter, recalls going to her first yoga class about 15 years ago.

“I didn’t see another African American person until at least a decade later,” she says. “When I decided to go deeper into my practice and become a yoga teacher, I didn’t know any local people of color who I could study with. It’s no secret that a lack of diversity is prevalent throughout the wellness industry.”

Fast forward to the pandemic. Black and brown businesses were hit hard and Gonzalez, who had been laid off from her corporate job, thought, “there’s no time like the present.” And so, Black Yogis Matter was born.

For more information: https://www.blackyogismatter.com/.

Gonzalez credits her experience, as an attorney who led a highly successful initiative to increase access to justice through technology, came in handy with this latest entrepreneurial venture.

About Yogi Law

Yogi Law is a virtual business coaching and consulting firm specializing in wellness businesses and entrepreneurs. It leverages technology to help businesses start, scale and exit while prioritizing risk management. It supports customers through Yogi Law Academy, events, and well-crafted products.

For more information: https://yogilaw.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Monique Gonzalez

of Black Yogis Matter

+1-346-399-3938

info@blackyogismatter.com

