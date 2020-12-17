CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Citizen Music Group wants you to know and follow Christopher “YUNG Citizen” Williams, Charlotte (N.C.) native, and you will discover someone deeply passionate and committed to raising awareness to the injustices and social inequities that exist in society today. Spending time with him clearly reveals his beliefs. As a Hip Hop artist and producer, his music became the next form of expression and logical platform to share his message with a larger audience. FOLLOW HIM!

“Brown Butta” is YUNG’s latest visual creation intended to raise awareness to the issues of today (police brutality, racial discrimination, income inequality, disadvantaged youth, etc.) while displaying black and brown images of beauty, confidence, righteousness and love of community.

Make no mistake about it, “love of self and genuine respect and concern for others will always be part of what defines me,” says YUNG.

Featured on the track and video is Jason Jet, another talented Charlotte artist. His smooth and soulful rendering on the hook is a powerful compliment to YUNG Citizen’s poignant verses; both are guaranteed to forever be etched in your inner most consciousness after the first encounter.

YUNG advises, “’Brown Butta’ will join his list of trademark creations guaranteed to inspire and motivate people to remain present in the moment and vigilant toward peaceful and meaningful change.”

ABOUT YUNG Citizen

YUNG’s lyrical genius will always find him behind his mandate of inspiring and motivating people to aspire to new heights that have no limits; and to never stop chasing their dreams. YUNG Citizen’s ultimate goal is to create music that challenges the social conscious of the nation to acknowledge these issues do exist and work toward positive and lasting change.

YUNG’s unique musical sound blends his interpretations of Hip Hop, R&B and Pop to create timeless masterpieces that penetrate your inner soul. The music lures you in with smooth melodies, crisp and perfectly placed drums with a bass compliment that will provide the perfect heartbeat. A few of YUNG Citizen’s musical influences include Michael Jackson, Pharrell Williams, BAS, J Cole, and Thundercat.

Mid-August began the release of a five (5) mini EP project (two tracks per) titled “FORMULA.”

The first, Formula I (“Brownes Ferry” and “Conversations With”) was released in September, followed by Formula II (“Beautiful Thing” and “Brown Butta”) in October. Both are available on all streaming platforms. Formula III (“Wake Up” and “32”) is set to release Q1, 2021.

