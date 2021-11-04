NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California-based XG recently announced that Yvonne Robinson had joined XG as their new Vice President of Operations. Yvonne comes with 20+ years of Telecommunications experience. Her wide real estate and site development background bring to XG the subject-matter expertise in end-to-end site acquisition, leasing, zoning and construction processes.

“Her wealth of knowledge ensures all market conditions are achieved to lead the strategic implementation and deployment of the next generation of small cells and backup generators; leveraging the available spectrum assets and providing support for the 5G mmWave,” said John Clarey, CEO of XG.

Before joining XG, Yvonne served as Manager for Development and Engineering for T-Mobile, and previously as Market Manager of Regional Site Development for Sprint. She has also held the Network Real Estate Project Manager role for Verizon.

Yvonne has a B.S. in Political Science, B.S. Legal Studies and a Masters in Business Administration. Her certifications include Masters in Management, California Real Estate license, and Six Sigma Green Belt.

About XG

XG is a premier provider of engineering, construction, and comprehensive wireless service strategies. We utilize skilled in-house site development and construction resources, while providing real-time updates. Our turnkey services ensure efficient and effective deployments tailored to meet local requirements, safety guidelines, and industry standards.

For more information, please visit https://www.xgcommunities.com/.

