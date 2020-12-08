NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ZenTek Consultants, a leading consulting firm that provides services and training for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction companies, is excited to announce that it has been awarded the status of Procore Certified Consultant. ZenTek joins a select group of 30+ industry experts that have achieved consultant certification status via an approval process that includes training and exams.

Procore is an all-in-one construction software solution that connects applications, devices, and users on one central platform. As part of this certification, ZenTek Consultants is able to offer expert services that enable construction firms to be more effective and efficient with Procore software, including administration, pre-construction, project management and resource management.

“Achieving Procore Certified Consultant status is a really important step for us. It shows the industry that ZenTek is a formally recognized Procore partner, with the ability to configure, customize, and optimize our clients’ Procore systems so they can get the ROI they really want from this industry leading technology,” explains James Coppinger, Principal at ZenTek Consultants.

“ZenTek brings years of technical experience helping construction firms leverage the technology they already own as well as identify what’s next,” said Steve Jones, Procore Certified Consultant Program Manager. “We are excited to welcome them into the Procore Certified Consultant program and to have them assist our customers in achieving their technology goals. “Procore software allows firms to connect their entire business process from bidding to closeout with every member of the team working together in the same system.”

For more information on Procore software or services, please visit https://www.zentekconsultants.net/procore.

About ZenTek Consultants

Our mission is to help clients build their business for the future. From preliminary planning through final implementation, ZenTek Consultants brings years of technical experience to help Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Manufacturing firms make best use of the technology they already own by developing, customizing, and implementing the software and workflow processes they need to become more profitable. Learn more at https://www.zentekconsultants.net/

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we’ve built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at https://www.procore.com/.

News Source: ZenTek Consultants