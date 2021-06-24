ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ZKTeco USA a leading provider of smart and innovative physical security solutions has launched ZKWATCH which is an integrated Biometric Access Control with Video Event Management Solution as requested by its large customer base all over the world.

ZKTeco’s all in one ZKBioSecurity platform has become the number one choice of integrators all around the world to manage our award-winning SpeedFace access control readers and Pro Series access control panels. System integrators and end users always wanted a single platform to manage their access control and video from a single platform. ZKWatch combines alarms and notifications from third-party devices such as video surveillance, access control, license plate recognition (LPR), fire detection, gunshot detection, video analytics, building automation and more onto a single, intuitive platform.

ZKWATCH server is a hardware appliance preloaded with ZKBioSecurity and ZKWATCH which can support up to ten doors and cameras and can provide reasonable recording storage capacity as well. ZKWATCH software can also be purchased separately if the customer prefers to install it on their server. The focus is on identifying critical events and areas of interest, rather than sifting through hours of non-critical video footage and linking them with access control transactions.

As noted by ZKTeco USA President & Founder Manish Dalal, “Arteco was one of the first software developers to offer video event management and partnering with them to offer an integrated solution with ZKBioSecurity platform was the need of the hour. As ZKTeco introduces new devices and software applications to the market, we look forward to integrating them with Arteco’s NEXT VEMS, as well.”

“Our collaboration with ZKTeco has already let to excellent results, therefore we couldn’t be happier to take part in this new project by providing the software technology of ZKWATCH”, states Giampaolo Sabbatani, CEO of Arteco. “A complete integration of both of our products is the natural consequence of our mission: bridging the gap between effective security solutions and security professional by proposing custom-made solutions.”

About ZKTeco:

ZKTeco is a leading provider of Biometric and RFID access control solutions. Product offerings include door & elevator access control panels, readers (i.e., RFID, fingerprint, finger-vein, palm vein, facial recognition), Long-Range UHF and LPR Readers for gate controllers, Turnstiles, Walkthrough Metal Detectors, X-Ray inspection scanners, and versatile Visitor Management platform. Its solutions are multi-lingual and localized in over 18 different languages. ZKTeco designs specialized products for specific markets and provides local support to all its customers. Its U.S. facility includes a large experience center and warehouse in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information visit us at http://www.zktecousa.com/ and follow us on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

About Arteco:

Founded in 1987, Arteco is a global provider of event-driven intelligence solutions based in Faenza, Italy, with operations in Italy, USA, South Africa, Mexico and Argentina. With a focus on ease of use and event management, Arteco’s research and development initiatives have united world-class, state-of-the-art video analytics and video management onto a single-platform to optimize processes and reduce costs. Arteco provides a wide range of software and network hardware solutions that integrate with third-party systems such as video surveillance, video management and access control. Arteco products are available through certified integrator partners around the world.

For more information about Arteco’s Video Management Software (VMS) solutions, please visit http://www.arteco-global.com and follow on social media channels: LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0610s2p-zkteco-300dpi.jpg

News Source: ZKTeco USA