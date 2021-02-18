Zootility Launches a Comfortable Face Mask

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Zootility, a design-driven US manufacturing company, launches a mask to provide comfort and protection to both those who are wearing masks just for a quick trip to the grocery store as well as essential workers who are masked 8+ hours per day. After a few revisions to the original design, the new Comfort Mask with a double layer of fabric helps keep out pesky allergens, airborne contaminants and unwanted germs.



PHOTO CAPTION: Comfort Mask provides comfort and protection to both those who are wearing masks just for a quick trip to the grocery store as well as essential workers who are masked 8+ hours per day.

Each Comfort Mask is laser cut. The stitch-free design creates a soft covering for the face. It stretches to conform better to all face shapes and attaches behind the ears with two adjustable-length ear loops. The unique folded design gives ample breathing room and contours tightly to the nose to help minimize fogging with glasses.

In a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study, the researchers found that wearing one mask – a disposable or cloth mask – blocked around 40% of test particles. When a cloth mask was worn on top of a disposable mask, about 80% of particles were blocked. When worn as a second mask for “double masking,” Comfort Mask fits snugly and eliminates gaps around the sides of the face or nose when worn over a disposable mask.

“As a USA Made Manufacturer, we continue finding ways to respond to the worldwide crisis. We are all tired of wearing uncomfortable face masks yet we understand it’s necessary to stay safe and keep our communities safe. Imagine that feeling you get when you put on a cozy pair of sweatpants? We designed our Comfort Mask to give the same feeling of comfort and safety when wearing it,” says Nate Barr, Founder of Zootility.

The company is currently raising funds to support the launch of the Comfort Mask on Kickstarter. The project is running an early bird reward option at a discount for the next three days.

Backers can expect their masks shipped in March: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/zootility-health/comfort-mask-a-unique-twist-on-soft-and-safe-face-masks?ref=agksy5&token=362f8132

Zootility manufactures functional everyday objects in eccentric forms using quality materials and laser cutters to slowly create one at a time. From product design to manufacturing, Zootility produces everything in-house at their 10,000 sq-ft shop in Portland, Maine.

For more information on Zootility, please visit https://zootility.com/.

Press Contact

Nate Barr

Owner/Designer, Zootility

(207) 536-0639

nate@zootility.com

Zootility, 2301 Congress St, Suite 3, Portland, ME 04102

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Zootilitytools

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0218s2p-comfort-mask-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Comfort Mask provides comfort and protection to both those who are wearing masks just for a quick trip to the grocery store as well as essential workers who are masked 8+ hours per day.

News Source: Zootility Co.