WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 10, 2023 — Diners in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties mourned the loss of a local barbecue staple: 101 BBQ Hut. Now, the establishment has reopened at a new location in Westlake Village.



Image Caption: 101 BBQ Hut.

Formerly operating out of Thousand Oaks on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, the barbecue sandwich shop has moved slightly further south to a new spot on Russell Ranch Road. The new address is 30768 Russell Ranch Road, Suite A in Westlake Village, the former home of Hook Burger. Now, diners can find 101 BBQ Hut conveniently located within The Shoppes at Westlake Village, meaning they will find ample parking and shopping nearby.

The Westlake Village iteration of 101 BBQ Hut is operating under new management.

That doesn’t mean they’ve veered from their barbecue staples, though. At the new location, the 101 BBQ Hut team serves up sandwiches, bowls, salads, wraps, and more, including the:

Short Rib Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Cajun Salmon Salad

The HUT Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Chopped Salad

Louisiana Hot Links Sandwich

Barbecue Wrap

BBQ Burrito

These main dishes can come with the sides you’d expect from such an establishment, including chili, BBQ beans, sauteed sweet corn, and coleslaw. The 101 BBQ Hut team also offers a kids’ menu and desserts including homemade bread pudding, chocolate lava cake, and seasonal pie.

The full menu is available at the restaurant’s website: https://www.101bbqhut.com/

101 BBQ Hut in Westlake Village is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. People can also place an order for pickup by calling (818) 239-8220.

News Source: 101 BBQ HUT