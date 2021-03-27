Press Release Services Overview

Since 1983 Neotrope®, a privately held company in California, has provided best-in-class personalized and targeted news distribution Direct-to-Editors™, along with professional press release writing by an accredited PR staff. With over 35 years of experience in both traditional and modern public relations (PR) practices, our company can help you “get the word out” about your business, product, service, or industry expertise as an opinion leader.



Send2Press® Newswire has been online over 20 years*, long before most of our competitors knew what a press release was. We have a superb track record and very high credibility in the news business. (*Verify via Archive.org.)



Our news runs on 200-300 websites with every service plan, and is also shared to all the top social media sites as well as Apple News, Bing News, and Google News. We provide superb reporting with direct-links to your story online, social media clips, and social click-through tracking with our PRTrax™ report dashboard.

Press Release Distribution Since 1983 we've been helping clients of all sizes and from all industries “get ink,” plus raise awareness of their companies and brands. Over the past 20+ years we've also specialized in raising online visibility. A full U.S. National Distribution Plan starts at $199. Learn More Example Projects Press Release Writing Services For over 35 years we've been helping our clients craft compelling messages to get in front of interested media folk. We've helped clients get major media coverage (“pick-ups”) in every conceivable venue including traditional magazines, newspapers, broadcast and blogs. Learn More Example Projects





We have used Send2Press for over a decade to reach the media and public on behalf of our clients in the insurance,and healthcare industries. Send2Press is large enough to command solid exposure through all media channels, yet small and agile enough for its team to work with us on a first-name basis and get our message out in ever-new ways, particularly innovative social media reach. This is vital as print media struggle and Internet options evolve.

— Dick Samson, Director, EraNova Institute / The LTC Guild View Testimonials View Client Successes

Pricing starts at $99 for a U.S. State distribution + syndication, or $199 for a National distribution plan (before discount). Full writing service $199.

