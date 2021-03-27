NEWSWIRE:  Business News  |  Finance News  |  Entertainment  |  Tech  |  Medical  |  All Topics
  Home  /  Press Release Services  /  Overview
       

Press Release Services Overview
for Send2Press Newswire

This page provides an overview of our targeted online press release distribution, press release writing & social media marketing services.

 

BBB Accredited Business since 1997; established 1983 Neotrope 32nd Anniversary
Inc. 5000 2009
Featured in Entrepreneur Thank you for your interest in our press release services.
Since 1983 Neotrope®, a privately held company in California, has provided best-in-class personalized and targeted news distribution Direct-to-Editors™, along with professional press release writing by an accredited PR staff. With over 35 years of experience in both traditional and modern public relations (PR) practices, our company can help you “get the word out” about your business, product, service, or industry expertise as an opinion leader.

Send2Press® Newswire has been online over 20 years*, long before most of our competitors knew what a press release was. We have a superb track record and very high credibility in the news business. (*Verify via Archive.org.)

Our news runs on 200-300 websites with every service plan, and is also shared to all the top social media sites as well as Apple News, Bing News, and Google News. We provide superb reporting with direct-links to your story online, social media clips, and social click-through tracking with our PRTrax™ report dashboard.

Press Release Distribution

Since 1983 we've been helping clients of all sizes and from all industries “get ink,” plus raise awareness of their companies and brands. Over the past 20+ years we've also specialized in raising online visibility. A full U.S. National Distribution Plan starts at $199.

  Learn More     Example Projects
Press Release Writing Services

For over 35 years we've been helping our clients craft compelling messages to get in front of interested media folk. We've helped clients get major media coverage (“pick-ups”) in every conceivable venue including traditional magazines, newspapers, broadcast and blogs.

  Learn More     Example Projects


Dick Samson

We have used Send2Press for over a decade to reach the media and public on behalf of our clients in the insurance,and healthcare industries. Send2Press is large enough to command solid exposure through all media channels, yet small and agile enough for its team to work with us on a first-name basis and get our message out in ever-new ways, particularly innovative social media reach. This is vital as print media struggle and Internet options evolve. 
  Dick Samson, Director, EraNova Institute / The LTC Guild

  View Testimonials       View Client Successes

Interactive Price List
Easy-view pricing with bullet points
E-Z View Price List
  View Plans/Pricing

Save 10% on Your First Press Release Project Right Now

  • Easy sign-up and no monthly or annual “subscription” fees
     
  • Pricing starts at $99 for a U.S. State distribution + syndication, or $199 for a National distribution plan (before discount). Full writing service $199.
  • (Discount for "no-rush" projects. Read coupon terms of use.)
  • GET STARTED NOW
  View Coupons

Important Information
to Get Started Using Our Services

The following links help you find important information about our services without having to use the drop-down menu bar at top of our site pages. Links open in new browser "tab" so you can easily return here without getting lost.

DISTRIBUTION PLANS AND PRICING
View our 2021 U.S. press release distribution plan packages, pricing, and features ("what we do"). Service packages updated March 1, 2021.
Learn More   
HOW TO ORDER SERVICES
Simple instructions on how our services work. All services are pre-paid, ordered online. News is submitted via project form after checkout.
Learn More   
WHERE DO WE SEND NEWS
View our media lists page to see examples of U.S. media we reach by email, via AP newsrooms, social media and online syndication.
Learn More   
WHAT REPORTING IS PROVIDED
With all distribution plans (except budget "BASIC" plans), we provide a clip report and search tools. View video overview of our PRTrax™ Dashboard.
Learn More   
CURRENT CLIENT PROJECTS
View our news room to see current and past client projects; press releases we have issued. Also view news by specific industry topics.
Learn More   
CLIENT SUCCESS STORIES
Examples of some known "earned media pickups" for our clients; not "syndicated pickups." Links to releases and to the media coverage.
Learn More   
BASIC FORMAT REQUIREMENTS
Review our minimum requirements for a proper press release. A release is news coming from your company not fake article about you.
  Learn More   
ACCEPTABLE CONTENT POLICY
Prior to ordering our service, you must review our ACP regarding the news content we do accept and do not accept, based on specific topics.
Learn More   



Learn More About What We Do


About Our Company
Learn More >

Client Successes
Learn More >

Client Testimonials
Learn More >

View Client Projects
Learn More >

How to Order Send2Press Services

1
Explore Service Plans: Review our press release writing and distribution service plans, pricing, and deliverables.
2
Review Requirements: Review our minimum content and photo requirements, deadlines and FAQs.
3
Order Services: In our secure order system, add desired service(s) to shopping cart and checkout.
4
Submit Project: After checkout (payment), upload file(s) on our simple project form and schedule.

  View Pricing        View Requirements        Order Services
 

Need Help? Call 1-310-373-4856
Normal business hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. PST/PDT, Mon. - Fri., in Calif. USA.
Verify Our Company
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS: All services are pre-paid and ordered online, and are offered subject to our Terms of Service (TOS) and Acceptable Content Policy (ACP). Placement of news on any website is subject to that site's editorial policies. Social media outlets noted in features subject to change. Some news systems and/or aggregators may suffer service outages outside our control. Some systems, including Google News, may skip “stale or duplicate” news content or certain advertorial material; neither Send2Press nor PRN can “guarantee” placement on any specific news system or social media outlet listed in the Send2Press feature descriptions. Please see our Help/Getting Started (“Requirements”) for news content we will not accept. All transmitted news content will be conformed to AP Style where necessary without prior preview or approval and to meet our format requirements (see our Help/Getting Started for information; you may request AP format review at no cost for submitted projects).

Our Clients Say it Best:

Suzy Chaffee

Thank you so much for putting us on the map as never before. Your access to major newspapers has been priceless in getting out our message. 
~ Olympian Suzy Chaffee

Loren Weisman

I have used Send2Press since 2003 because the team delivers an array of press release services beyond and above most. I refer every client to Send2Press. 
~ Loren Weisman

Sherri L McLendon MA

I adore the level of attention you give every release to make certain it does what it's meant to do. You'll be seeing more of me. Thank you. 
~ Sherri L. McLendon, MA

Daniel Edwards

Send2Press has yielded interviews for me all over the globe, including the BBC, MSNBC, CNN, E!, People, The New York Times, Associated Press, and Reuters. 
~ Daniel Edwards

  View Client Testimonials