Send2Press Newswire Daily News Desk

Baryons Secures $2.2M Seed Round to Bring Human Flourishing to the Masses with Free Version Available Today
JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Oct. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Baryons today announced the close of a $2.2 million Seed Round led by Blue Ash Ventures to fuel its mission of making human flourishing accessible to everyone. Anyone can start flourishing today for free at Baryons.com.
Legacy Dental Integrates Advanced AI Tools to Elevate Patient Care and Clinical Precision
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Dental today announced the full integration of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into its clinical and patient-communication workflows. By adopting a curated suite of AI tools, Legacy Dental is improving diagnostic accuracy, streamlining treatment planning, and enhancing the overall patient experience while maintaining the highest standards of clinical oversight and data privacy.
Cisdem Upgrades its Video Converter with AI Enhancer: Turn Blurry Video into 4K Quality
NEW YORK, N.Y. and HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cisdem has released a significant update to its popular Video Converter, introducing AI-powered video upscaling and intelligent noise reduction. The new version boosts video resolution to 4K/8K while making footage cleaner in the AI module. It also adds support for preserving source-quality audio in the conversion module and delivers underlying optimizations for smarter, more reliable performance.
Optimal Blue report: Rate rally drives 28% surge in September lock volumes
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Optimal Blue today released its September 2025 Market Advantage mortgage data report, which showed a sharp increase in rate-lock activity as mortgage rates fell throughout the month to their lowest levels in nearly a year. Total lock volume rose 28% month over month (MoM), led by a surge in refinance lending as borrowers seized on the opportunity to lower monthly payments. Purchases also climbed 6% MoM, outperforming typical seasonal trends as improved affordability brought more buyers into the market.
Argyle expands income verification with AIM Check integrated Doc VOI
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, the leading provider of direct-source income, employment and asset verifications, today announced the launch of Doc VOI, a new paystub and W-2 based income verification report integrated with Freddie Mac’s AIM Check API. Lenders are cutting costs and gaining fast, automated income verifications from uploaded paystubs and W-2s when direct payroll or banking connections are not available.
Floify launches Dynamic AI: embedded intelligence that elevates the mortgage POS experience
BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced the launch of Dynamic AI, a new capability that reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process.
‘Healing a Soldier’s Heart’ Premieres Nationally on PBS.org and Public Television Stations on Veterans Day Weekend 2025
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Seventeen U.S. veterans die by suicide every day, a number largely unchanged for over a decade. Yet today, on the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, there is a hopeful approach for treating combat-related PTSD. Moral injury is in clear focus in the documentary, “Healing a Soldier’s Heart,” Cultural & Educational Media (CEM Productions), the production company for the film, announced today.
ALCOVA Mortgage partners with Down Payment Resource to expand access to homeownership
ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry’s leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, announced today that it has partnered with ALCOVA Mortgage to expand access to down payment assistance (DPA) programs for homebuyers. The collaboration will help ALCOVA’s loan officers match borrowers with available programs more easily, addressing one of the biggest challenges in today’s housing market, namely affordability.
Dark Matter Technologies enhances its Empower LOS with full-scale eClosing capabilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced the expansion of the Empower® loan origination system (LOS) to include comprehensive eClosing capabilities by integrating Wolters Kluwer’s eOriginal® ClosingCenter and eOriginal eAsset® Management Platform.
Scientology Volunteer Ministers Offer Hands-On Help and Emotional Relief in Dorset
DORSET, England, Oct. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The bright yellow tent of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers stood out among the many exhibitions at the Dorset County Show, drawing visitors eager to learn practical tools for life and experience the unique assistance the Volunteer Ministers provide.
When the AI Bubble Bursts, Black Friday Lifestyle Remains: The Brand That Will Never Fade
MIAMI, Fla., Oct. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In an age of rapid technological disruption and speculation surrounding the future of artificial intelligence, Empire License, Inc. reaffirms the enduring strength and real-world value of its flagship property: the Black Friday Lifestyle. As AI companies rise and fall in a volatile market, the Black Friday Lifestyle package remains grounded in something far more permanent – a name, tradition, and global phenomenon recognized by consumers everywhere.
IAAPA and The Industry Group – Visit Booth 4634 for kiosks, touchless, signage and accessibility at IAAPA
WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The IAAPA Trade Show is the premier global gathering for the attractions industry, bringing together over 40,000 attendees and 1,100 exhibitors in Orlando to unveil cutting-edge products, breakthrough innovations, and unmatched opportunities for learning and networking. The Industry Group will present the latest in touchless solutions.
Friday Harbor puts lenders in control with underwriting overlays in its AI Originator Assistant
SEATTLE, Wash., Oct. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Friday Harbor, an AI-powered platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced that its AI Originator Assistant can now evaluate loan files against not only baseline program guidelines, but also the lender and investor overlays that ultimately shape salability and risk. By embedding these requirements directly into the workflow of frontline originators, the platform gives lenders greater control over credit quality and secondary market execution.
CCHR: VA’s Failed Psychiatric System Driving Suicide and Public Violence
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Citizens Commission on Human Rights International (CCHR) has warned that billions of taxpayer dollars poured into Veterans Affairs (VA) psychiatric programs are driving tragedy instead of delivering help. Rather than restoring dignity to those who served, veterans are being drugged, disabled, and too often lost to suicide or violence.
NotaryCam’s eClose 360 platform supports MISMO’s SMART Doc v3 standard for electronic HELOCs
HOUSTON, Texas, Oct. 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization (RON) and identity verification / authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced that its eClose360® platform is fully compatible with the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization’s (MISMO) newly published SMART Doc® V3 standard for electronic home equity lines of credit (eHELOCs).
From Rock Bottom to Resilience: Robbie Robinson Rebuilds His Life and Business to Create a World of Abundance and Love
SIOUX CITY, Iowa, Oct. 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Robbie Robinson, DNP, founder of Prosper Health & Aesthetics in Sioux City, Iowa, Prosper Wellspa in Grand Prarie, TX, ProsperLife Supplements and Wellspa Consulting, has built his life and companies around a single mission: to create a world of abundance full of love by serving the person he once was.
On Ageism Awareness Day, 3rd3rd Marketing Urges Organizations to Rethink How They See Age
SEATTLE, Wash., Oct. 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On Ageism Awareness Day, 3rd3rd Marketing, known as the “Un-Senior Living Agency,” is calling attention to one of the most overlooked forms of bias in modern culture: ageism. Too often, people are defined not by who they are or what they value, but by their age. This leads to limiting stereotypes, exclusionary practices, and missed opportunities for brands to truly connect, according to Cynthia Thurlow, principal of the agency.
U.S. mortgage loan originations to climb nearly 10% in 2026, iEmergent forecasts
DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today announced the availability of its 2025-2027 U.S. Mortgage Origination Forecast. The firm projects total originations will climb to $2.27 trillion in 2026, a 13% increase over 2025, as slowing economic growth and easing interest rates fuel a rebound in refinance activity alongside modest purchase gains.
‘300 Crusaders’ – The First Animated Feature Film Created with Generative AI Technology
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Gi Films and Georgian American Film Academy proudly announce the U.S. streaming launch of “300 Crusaders,” the groundbreaking animated epic from acclaimed filmmaker Mirza Davitaia, known for “Anton,” “The Narrow Bridge,” and “The Knight in the Tiger’s Skin.” Following its successful premiere in Georgia, the film is now available to American audiences on Fawesome and Stash TV.
By Light Deemed ‘Awardable’ in the Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light), a leading provider of cyber security and mission-critical IT solutions, today announced that its Cyber Security and Purple Team services have been assessed as “Awardable” through the Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace.
Mother of Two Reveals Radical Self-Care Secrets: Cindy Caprio Woulfe’s ‘In the Weeds’ Challenges Motherhood Martyrdom and Offers 30-Day Lifeline for Overwhelmed Mothers
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In response to the growing mental health crisis among modern mothers, author Cindy Caprio Woulfe has released “In the Weeds: A Guide to Saving Your Own Soul on This Crazy Journey Called Motherhood” (ISBN: 978-1964377957 [ebook]; 978-1964377964 [paperback]; 978-1964377971 [hardcover]; Legacy Launch Pad Publishing).
Click n’ Close names mortgage industry veteran Ian Kimball as president
ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Click n’ Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced the appointment of Ian Kimball as president. In this role, Kimball will oversee strategic growth initiatives, operational execution and market expansion, reporting to founder and CEO Jeff Bode.
Argyle’s Shelby Bohannon named to Mortgage Banker Magazine’s 2025 Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking list
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, the leading provider of direct-source income, employment and asset verifications, today announced its vice president of customer success Shelby Bohannon has been honored as one of Mortgage Banker magazine’s 2025 Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking. The annual recognition series spotlights women who are making an impact in the mortgage industry and are fostering the next generation of women leaders in the profession.
Cheers in Boston: TMC fall conference concludes with collaboration and confidence in the industry’s next chapter
SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), wrapped up its 2025 fall conference, “Cheers in Boston: Where Everyone Knows Your Name,” held September 14-17 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. The event drew hundreds of lenders, vendors, and industry leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and refocus on progress as the industry moves into its next phase of growth.
Scientology Volunteer Ministers Bring Practical Help and Hope to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The bright yellow pavilion of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers returned to Louisiana’s capital, marking the 20th anniversary of a legacy of help provided during the Hurricane Katrina relief efforts in 2005. That same spirit of help continues today.
Top Colleges and Universities to Attend Vistamar School’s 17th Annual Multicultural Student College Fair on October 19, 2025
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On October 19, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Vistamar School hosts its 17th annual Multicultural Student College Fair at Vistamar School, 737 Hawaii Street in El Segundo. Open to all students, this College Admissions Fair is an opportunity for high school students to meet representatives and alumni from a wide range of top colleges, universities, and service academies from across the country.
Investment Up Food & Beverage Greenlights 20 New Construction Projects, Up 17.65% for September 2025
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Oct. 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads today released the results of its September 2025 new planned capital project spending report for the Food and Beverage industry, which tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity, including facility expansions, new plant construction, and significant equipment modernization. Research confirmed 53 new projects within the Food and Beverage sector. New construction activity increased sharply.
Down Payment Resource’s Brad Cardwell named to MBA’s Associate Advisory Council
ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry’s leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that Brad Cardwell, vice president of sales and business development, has been appointed to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Associate Advisory Council (MAAC).
Cloudvirga announces integration between Horizon POS and ICE PPE
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga, a Stewart-owned provider of digital point-of-sale platforms for lenders, today announced a new integration between its Horizon POS platform and the ICE PPE from Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE). Built on ICE’s latest API framework for mortgage technology, the integration allows loan officers to request loan pricing, validate product eligibility and request rate locks from ICE PPE directly within Horizon’s Loan Center.
Dark Matter Technologies integrates Polly’s advanced PPE engine into its Empower LOS platform
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced the integration of the Empower® loan origination system (LOS) with Polly’s advanced product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine, expanding choice for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders.
Floify’s head of marketing Courtney Dodd named to MBA’s Associate Advisory Council
BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that its head of marketing Courtney Dodd has been appointed to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Associate Advisory Council (MAAC).
Maryland Initiative Drives National Symposium to Transform Long-Term Care
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., Oct. 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AgingIN, a global nonprofit dedicated to cultural transformation in eldercare, is co-hosting, in collaboration with Longevity Ready Maryland (LRM) and Maryland Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, a virtual symposium, Empower Your Possible: A Longevity Ready Maryland Initiative, to help envision and build a better future. The series is a four-part virtual symposium, offered on Tuesdays in October.
Catch & Connect: A Father-Child Fishing Workshop Builds Bonds Through Nature and Fun
PHOENIX, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Single Fathers Network (SFN) invites fathers and families across the Valley to join us for Catch & Connect: A Father-Child Fishing Workshop, happening Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM MST at Rio Vista Community Park & Pond, 8866 W. Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ.
Secured Signing Unveils Realify to Stop Deepfake Fraud
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Secured Signing, a leader in Digital Signatures and Remote Online Notarization (RON) technology, announced the launch of Realify, a new feature designed to protect businesses and their clients from the rising threat of deepfake fraud during remote online notarizations and video signing sessions.
V!NE Announces National Launch of Instant Visual Notification Systems at the 2025 Childcare Success Summit
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — V!NE, a leader in visual event notification systems, is proud to announce its official national launch at the upcoming Childcare Success Summit. Attendees can visit Booth 16 during the Childcare Success Summit to see firsthand how V!NE’s patented PoE+ visual notification systems are transforming safety and communication for schools, daycares, churches, and businesses nationwide.
CCHR: $280B Mental Health Funding Fuels Harm as Outcomes Keep Getting Worse
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With $280 billion invested annually in psychiatric hospitals and treatment-and billions more paid out to treat the damage they cause-the mental health watchdog Citizens Commission on Human Rights International (CCHR) warns that continuing to fund the system without accountability is like pouring water into a sieve or patching a sinking ship with paper.
Westland Developers & Consulting LLC Offers Construction and Consultation Support for Fire Survivors in Altadena and Pasadena
ALTADENA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In response to the devastating Eaton Fire, which destroyed homes, displaced families, and left entire neighborhoods in ruins, Westland Developers & Consulting LLC has put together a team of professionals to provide a Recovery & Rebuilding Service. This initiative aims to help fire survivors in Altadena and Pasadena take their first steps toward rebuilding their communities. One home at a time.
Domaine Carneros Unveils its 2025 Holiday Gift Collection
NAPA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Domaine Carneros, the award-winning California grower-producer of Méthode Traditionnelle sparkling wines, joyfully announces its 2025 holiday wine gift collections. Curated by the team at the French-inspired château founded by Taittinger Champagne, situated at the gateway to wine country in northern California, the winery enjoys dreaming up inspired sparkling gifts for all those on your holiday list, including yourself!
Industrial Manufacturing Sees 27.8% Jump in Renovation Projects, Proving Strong Investment Momentum into Fall 2025
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Oct. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today the September 2025 results for the new Planned Capital Project Spending Report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The firm, which tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity including facility expansions, new plant construction, and major equipment modernization confirmed 146 new projects in the industrial sector a 3.55% increase in planned capital investments since June.
Loco Lion Brewery Announces Grand Opening October 4, Bringing British-Inspired Craft Beer and Countryside Views to Loudoun County
HILLSBORO, Va., Oct. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Loco Lion Brewery, Loudoun County’s newest farm brewery and winery, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at its 26-acre hilltop location at 36577 Heskett Lane in Hillsboro. The brewery adds a distinctive British-American craft beer experience to Loudoun’s thriving brewery cluster while offering breathtaking views of the western Loudoun countryside.