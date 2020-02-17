SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Feb. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Installation, maintenance, and repair of garage doors can now be availed by the residents of San Antonio with a simple call to 1Choice Garage Door Repair. The helpline number listed on the company’s website is available 24 hours a day and every day of the week. Garage door repair San Antonio services are offered even during holidays at no extra costs. Emergency repair services are much sought after and 1Choice Garage Door Repair provides prompt professional services to its large customer base.

All employees of the company are professionally trained to handle advanced tools as well as various models of garage doors. They are insured and licensed so as to guarantee complete client safety and reliable service. A team of professionals is dispatched to the site in less than twenty minutes of receiving any complaint. The customer support staff will take down the detailed complaint and suggest an optimum solution based on the client’s requirement and budget. 1Choice Garage Door Repair ensures that the client does not end up paying more than the estimated cost of San Antonio garage door repair service.

A senior board member, George Davis said, “We not only install or repair garage doors but also help maintain any installed garage doors. Our garage door repair services are not just limited to garage doors but also extend to gates and fences. Apart from the usual repair services our company further provides security solutions and other associated services related to doors, gates, and fences. To get a complete idea of the plethora of services 1Choice Garage Door Repair provides one must visit our website.”

He further added, “We are a licensed and insured company and our clients are assured reliable and professional service.”

The crew of technicians is capable of dealing with such varied models of garage doors as Chamberlain, Liftmaster, Craftsman, and Genie among others. Service and maintenance of garage door parts like springs, cables, hinges, remote, and others are also offered by 1Choice Garage Door Repair at nominal costs.

About the Company

1Choice Garage Door Repair is a reliable company that provides same-day garage doors services to the residents of San Antonio.

To know more, visit: https://1choicegaragedoor.com/

Phone: (210) 802-3590

Full Address: 1003 Jackson Keller, suite A. San Antonio TX 78213.

GMB Link (CID): https://www.google.com/maps?cid=14543729190715502198

News Source: 1Choice Garage Door Repair San Antonio