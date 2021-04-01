ROCKVILLE, Md., April 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA), in partnership with Gallagher, today announced the finalists for the 2021 NPA Gallagher Mentor Award. The award recognizes a faculty member or advisor who engages in exceptional mentoring of postdoctoral scholars.

The prestigious award recognizes those who advocate for postdoctoral scholars; exhibit outstanding communication skills; embed diversity, equity and inclusion values in mentoring; demonstrate respect for the work and career paths of postdoctoral scholars; create productive working environments to enhance the postdoctoral experience; and show resilience and creativity as mentors during the pandemic.

“Recognition as a mentor is without a doubt the highest achievement one can receive, because it represents one’s positive impact on those that will help shape the future,” said Ed Krug, Ph.D., former recipient of the NPA Gallagher Mentor Award and professor emeritus at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The 2021 finalists for the NPA Gallagher Mentor Award are:

* Sreekanth Chalasani, Ph.D., Salk Institute for Biological Studies

* Cory Christiansen, Ph.D., University of Colorado School of Medicine

* Christina Cipriano, Ph.D., Yale School of Medicine

* John D. Fryer, Ph.D., Mayo Clinic

* Kentaro Fujita, Ph.D., Ohio State University

* David J. Katz, Ph.D., Emory University School of Medicine

* Stephanie Madon, Ph.D., Iowa State University

* Ethan Menahem Shevach, M.D., National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

“The NPA recognizes the accomplishments of all eight of these impressive individuals and their unfailing commitment to mentorship for postdoctoral scholars,” stated NPA executive director and chief executive officer, Thomas P. Kimbis. “Each of these finalists is already a winner for how they give to others every day.”

The winner of this year’s award will be announced at the 2021 NPA Annual Conference, taking place online April 15-16, 2021. Registration remains open for this event accessible around the world.

About National Postdoctoral Association:

The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) educational association headquartered in Rockville, MD. Founded in 2003, the NPA envisions an inclusive community where all postdocs are empowered, valued, recognized, and supported in their current and future endeavors. The NPA serves the entire postdoctoral community, including its 18,000 individual and 215 organizational members.

