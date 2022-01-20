ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 20, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA), in partnership with Gallagher, today announced during National Mentoring Month the finalists for the 2022 NPA Gallagher Mentor Award. The award recognizes a faculty member or advisor who engages in exceptional mentoring of postdoctoral scholars.

The prestigious award recognizes those who advocate for postdoctoral scholars; exhibit outstanding communication skills; embed diversity, equity and inclusion values in mentoring; demonstrate respect for the work and career paths of postdoctoral scholars; create productive working environments to enhance the postdoctoral experience; and show resilience and creativity as mentors during the pandemic.

“Recognition as a mentor is without a doubt the highest achievement one can receive, because it represents one’s positive impact on those that will help shape the future,” said Ed Krug, Ph.D., former recipient of the NPA Gallagher Mentor Award and professor emeritus at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The 2022 finalists for the NPA Gallagher Mentor Award are:

* Kellie Ann Jurado, Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine

* Kalmia E. Kniel, Ph.D., University of Delaware

* Eben Kenah, Ph.D. & Grzegorz A. Rempala, Ph.D., The Ohio State University

“The NPA recognizes the accomplishments of all four of these impressive individuals and their unfailing commitment to mentorship for postdocs,” stated NPA executive director and chief executive officer, Thomas P. Kimbis. “Each of these finalists is already a winner for how they give back to others every day and is a model for others to follow.”

The winner of this year’s award will be announced at the 2022 NPA Annual Conference, taking place live for the first time in three years in Chicago at the Palmer House Hilton on April 1-2, 2022 and through a virtual event April 28-29, 2022. Registration remains open for this event and is accessible to anyone around the world. Early bird registration ends on January 28, 2022.

About National Postdoctoral Association:

The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) educational association headquartered in Rockville, MD. Founded in 2003, the NPA envisions an inclusive community where all postdocs are empowered, valued, recognized, and supported in their current and future endeavors. The NPA serves the entire postdoctoral community, including its more than 21,000 individual and 230 organizational members.

LEARN MORE: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/

News Source: National Postdoctoral Association