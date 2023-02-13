ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 13, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA), in partnership with Gallagher, today announced the finalists for the 2023 NPA Gallagher Mentor Award. The award recognizes a faculty member or advisor who engages in exceptional mentoring of postdoctoral scholars.



The prestigious NPA Gallagher Mentor Award recognizes those who advocate for postdoctoral scholars; exhibit outstanding communication skills; embed diversity, equity and inclusion values in mentoring; demonstrate respect for the work and career paths of postdoctoral scholars; create productive working environments to enhance the postdoctoral experience; and show resilience and creativity as mentors in navigating change.

“Recognition as a mentor in the academic community is an exceptional achievement, as it demonstrates great dedication to those whose professional careers are just beginning,” said Caleb McKinney, Ph.D., MPS, chair of the NPA board of directors and interim assistant vice president at Georgetown University Medical Center.

The 2023 finalists for the NPA Gallagher Mentor Award are:

Ya-Ting T. Liao, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Case Western Reserve University

Christian A. Meissner, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Psychology, Iowa State University

Lakesh Sharma, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Soil Fertility and Sustainable Agriculture, Soil, Water, and Ecosystem Sciences Department, University of Florida

“The NPA recognizes the selfless actions of each of these impressive individuals in mentoring postdoctoral scholars,” stated NPA executive director and chief executive officer, Thomas P. Kimbis. “It is hard to understate their contributions to those scientists and researchers fortunate enough to interact with them every day.”

The winner of this year’s award will be announced at the 2023 NPA Annual Conference, taking place in Philadelphia on April 21-22, 2023 and through a virtual event May 11-12, 2023. This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the founding of the NPA, which will be celebrated during these events.

Registration remains open for this event and is accessible to anyone around the world. Learn more: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/page/2023AC

About the National Postdoctoral Association:

The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) educational association headquartered in Rockville, MD and celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023. Founded in 2003, the NPA envisions an inclusive community where all postdocs are empowered, valued, recognized, and supported in their current and future endeavors. The NPA serves the entire postdoctoral community, including its nearly 25,000 individual and 250 organizational members.

Learn more: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/

