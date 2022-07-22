PHOENIX, Ariz., July 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Building on the success of 2021 “United Diversity Business Summit Day,” which included a special proclamation from Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega, the second annual United Diversity Business Summit will be held on Sept. 14. Presented by Thinkzilla Consulting Group and the City of Scottsdale, the summit will engage business and community leaders in efforts to create more diverse and inclusive outcomes.



Image caption: United Diversity Business Summit.

The Summit will feature keynote speakers, substantive breakout sessions, business opportunity exchange, networking opportunities, and insightful resources for the business community. Presentations are targeted toward businesses with well-developed Diversity and Inclusion programs and those without current efforts but who want to engage.

In addition, leading professionals will spearhead break-out sessions and training workshops covering various topics and industries. With the aim of moving 100 or more companies forward and expanding fast-growing diverse small businesses, the 2022 United Diversity Business Summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Center with a theme of “Enhancing the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem through Diversity, Community and Innovation.”

“This summit brings us closer to our aim of a diverse business community where everyone’s ideas can flourish,” said the CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting, Dr. Velma Trayham. “My hope is that this summit empowers attendees to share valuable resources and best practices in DEI and leadership with their organizations, coworkers, managers, and senior leaders.”

Attendees will hear from more than 25 Speakers to improve economic diversity outcomes for both organizations and entrepreneurs. This year’s summit will host two tracks: Track 1 is designed for public and private companies seeking to increase diversity outcomes, and Track 2 incorporates business development programs to attract and grow the small business community. Workshop topics will include using disruption to advance business strategy, strengthening supplier diversity, inclusive decision-making, funding opportunities, women empowerment, and more.

Early-bird registration now available at https://uniteddiversitybusinesssummit.com/

Speakers for the 2022 summit include David Ortega, Mayor of Scottsdale; Dr. Jackie Johnson, Diversity Director for the City of Scottsdale; Rob Millar, Economic Development Director for the City of Scottsdale; Art Hamilton, founder of the Art Hamilton Group; Danny Seiden, President, and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Cloves Campbell, co-publisher of the Arizona Informant; Eric Standifer, President, and CEO of Blaylock Van and more to be announced.

Limited Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting: Thinkzilla Consulting Group – 480.572.1838.

About the City of Scottsdale:

Scottsdale is one of the state’s leading job centers, with a diverse economy built on medical research, high-tech innovation, tourism, and corporate headquarters. Scottsdale is home to nearly 18,000 businesses supplying over 150,000 jobs. The high-tech innovation center SkySong, located just a few miles from Downtown, is designed to help companies grow through a unique partnership with nearby Arizona State University. For more information, visit https://www.choosescottsdale.com/.

About Thinkzilla Consulting Group:

ThinkZILLA specializes in DE&I Consulting, digital engagement, and program development. Making brands more relevant, ThinkZILLA builds meaningful connections between brands and consumers. For more information on ThinkZILLA or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/.

