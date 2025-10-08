LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Gi Films and Georgian American Film Academy proudly announce the U.S. streaming launch of “300 Crusaders,” the groundbreaking animated epic from acclaimed filmmaker Mirza Davitaia, known for “Anton,” “The Narrow Bridge,” and “The Knight in the Tiger’s Skin.” Following its successful premiere in Georgia, the film is now available to American audiences on Fawesome and Stash TV.



Image caption: A still pic from one of the scenes from the film, “300 Crusaders.”

Critic Alan Ng of Film Threat praises the film as “a unique collision of espionage, romance, and cultural immersion wrapped in a visually striking package that proves history doesn’t have to be dry, and animation doesn’t have to be expensive to be captivating,” 300 Crusaders takes viewers deep into the mysterious highlands of the Caucasus (https://filmthreat.com/reviews/300-crusaders/).

The story follows James Aitken, a British spy who uncovers a hidden mountain village of Knights Templar descendants. Torn between duty and destiny, he faces a choice that could change the course of history.

“We used AI at every stage of the filmmaking process—from development to production,” says Davitaia. “It was an intense experience. With AI, filmmaking will never be the same again—it opens new perspectives. This is a revolution.”

Davitaia’s next project continues his exploration of the fusion between human creativity and cutting-edge technology—this time merging animation and live-action to craft a bold new cinematic language.

Gi Films: https://www.gi-films.com/ – or, Georgian American Film Academy at: filmacademy@ug.edu.ge.

News Source: Gi Films