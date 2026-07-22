INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. and LEWES, Del., July 22, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 3Aware today announced a formal partnership with John Snow Labs to embed their world-class multimodal de-identification capabilities directly within the 3Aware Evidence Vault, enabling health systems to unlock governed, privacy-protected real-world clinical data for scalable research and commercialization—while keeping data and analytic processing inside the provider environment.



Image caption: 3Aware and John Snow Labs Announce Partnership to Deliver Multimodal De-Identification Inside the 3Aware Evidence Vault.

The partnership combines 3Aware’s Evidence Vault model, built to activate longitudinal, multimodal clinical data under each health system’s strict governance and controls, with John Snow Labs’ in-environment de-identification technology for multimodal clinical data, including structured data and unstructured EHR data, PDFs, DICOM, FHIR, and text reports. John Snow Labs’ capabilities—available at no charge to 3Aware’s healthcare provider data partners—are integrated directly into 3Aware’s native data curation and transformation workflow. Together, the companies will help health systems operationalize HIPAA Expert Determination workflows, preserve longitudinal linkage through consistent tokenization, and accelerate the creation of research-ready cohorts without moving raw patient data outside institutional control.

With this foundation in place, 3Aware can scale in silico, non-interventional observational studies by more easily surfacing and interpreting the longitudinal clinical context embedded across complete episodes of care, including the unstructured clinical narrative that structured coding and claims typically miss. Faster de-identification via John Snow Labs reduces the time needed to onboard new health system partners and produce research-ready datasets—supporting both internal KOL-led research and life sciences-funded research collaborations at greater scale—within the 3Aware Evidence Vault. As 3Aware expands from industry-sponsored evidence programs to support investigator-led research within academic medical centers, the combined solution accelerates comparative effectiveness research (CER) and value analysis across interventions, pathways, procedures, and patient subgroups.

“This partnership advances our core principle: health systems shouldn’t have to choose between protecting patient privacy and unlocking meaningful evidence,” said William (Bill) Moss, CEO of 3Aware. “By integrating John Snow Labs’ multimodal de-identification inside the 3Aware Evidence Vault, we’re making it easier for providers to participate as Commercial Data Partners—safely generating scalable, defensible real-world evidence and enabling new, non-reimbursement revenue through governed research collaboration.”

“As healthcare organizations move from pilot projects to scalable secondary use, the ability to de-identify multimodal clinical data where it lives is foundational,” said David Talby, CEO, John Snow Labs. “Partnering with 3Aware brings our de-identification capabilities into a federated evidence infrastructure designed for real operational constraints: governance, auditability, and reliable outputs.”

“For health systems, de-identification is one of the biggest determinants of whether secondary-use research can scale responsibly,” said Neil Martin, former Chief Quality Officer of Geisinger, former Chief Medical Officer of Providence Southern Division, and 3Aware Strategic Advisory Board Member. “Having trusted, world-class multimodal de-identification capabilities embedded directly within the 3Aware Evidence Vault helps mitigate risk and accelerates the ability to participate, so health systems can unlock research value while maintaining the privacy protections and governance patients and institutions expect.”

ABOUT 3AWARE

3Aware provides a Clinical Scientific Workbench and Evidence Vault that enable health systems to generate real-world evidence from longitudinal clinical records—structured and unstructured—processed within the health system’s secure cloud. The platform supports rapid cohort definition, preserves full episode-of-care context, and uses interpretive AI to surface determinant clinical signals for defensible analysis. This model strengthens investigator-led research within partner institutions and enables MedTech manufacturers to run in silico, non-interventional observational studies on devices as used at the point of care. Today, 3Aware supports 15 leading manufacturers, including Medtronic®, Johnson & Johnson®, Boston Scientific®, Stryker®, BD®, Zimmer Biomet®, CONMED®, and Teleflex®. See https://3aware.ai/ for more information.

ABOUT JOHN SNOW LABS

John Snow Labs is a healthcare AI company whose medical language models are used by 500+ enterprise customers across health systems, payers, life sciences organizations, and government agencies. Its de-identification platform removes PHI from structured data, clinical notes, FHIR, PDFs, DICOM, and SVS images, with regulatory-grade accuracy, validated across billions of patient notes and in peer-reviewed research. All processing runs inside the customer’s secure environment: no data leaves institutional control, and every pipeline produces confidence scores and audit logs that meet HIPAA Expert Determination standards. John Snow Labs also provides clinical NLP, medical LLMs, OMOP harmonization, and terminology services that let healthcare and life sciences teams build production-grade data pipelines without moving raw patient records off-premises. See https://www.johnsnowlabs.com/ for more information.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Phil Stoltzfus

VP, Marketing & Public Relations, 3Aware

info@3aware.ai

Kateryna Lee

Head of Marketing, John Snow Labs

kateryna@johnsnowlabs.com

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News Source: 3Aware