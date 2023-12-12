NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As the holiday season approaches, leading software provider 4DDiG is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Christmas promotion. This event will run from December 11, 2023, to January 15, 2024, boasting the most substantial discounts and offers of the year. “Our Christmas promotion is more than just a seasonal event; it’s a token of appreciation for our customers who have made 4DDiG what it is today,” says Scott, Marketing Director of 4DDiG (a unit of Tenorshare).



Image Caption: 4DDiG Christmas 2023.

Save Up to 40%

In the spirit of giving, 4DDiG is delighted to offer an expansive 30% discount on all its software products. Notably, three of their highly acclaimed programs—4DDiG Data Recovery, 4DDiG File Repair, and 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter—come with an even more generous discount of up to 40%. Users can simply copy the discount code and apply it at checkout. This offer is particularly advantageous for those who are looking to make monthly purchases.

Start at $9.90:

4DDiG Partition Manager and Windows Boot Genius are now available at their lowest prices of the year, with monthly subscription costs of only $9.90 and $12.90, respectively. With this unbeatable price, users can not only enjoy a top-notch disk management experience but also address Windows startup-related issues effortlessly.

Learn more:

https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/4ddig-partition-manager.html

https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/windows-boot-genius.html

Buy 1 Get 1 Free:

In addition to individual software discounts, users can also take advantage of a “buy one, get one free” offer during the 4DDiG Christmas promotion. Wouldn’t you like to enjoy the value of two software packages for just one price? Alternatively, you can choose to share these excellent software that has been gifted to you with your family, friends, or colleagues.

Free Entry for a Chance to Win an iPad Pro:

As the grand finale, 4DDiG is offering users the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro for free through a lucky draw.

Participants can earn up to five entries by completing simple tasks:

Subscribe to 4DDiG’s newsletter with your email address.

Subscribe to 4DDiG’s YouTube channel.

Follow 4DDiG on Facebook or Twitter(X).

Share this promotion on Twitter(X) with the hashtag #4DDiGChristmasSale and tag @Tenorshare4DDiG.

But that’s not all! If luck doesn’t favor you in winning the iPad Pro, fear not. their prize pool has more exciting rewards, including $200 Amazon e-Gift cards, exclusive 4DDiG software discount codes and more.

Rest assured, every draw guarantees a reward, making this promotion a win-win for everyone involved.

About 4DdiG:

4DDiG is a leading software provider with a decade of experience, dedicated to innovation and user satisfaction. Initially focusing on providing data recovery solutions, the company later expanded its scope to include AI enhancement, file repair, disk management, and duplicate file removal. So, don’t miss out on this year’s best promotion from 4DDiG!

For more information, please visit: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/special-offers.html

Follow on Social:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/4DDiG/

X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare4DDiG

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Tenorshare4DDiGDataRecovery/featured

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.