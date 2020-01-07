ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 4Ry Inc. announced today that 4Ry® and Texas A&M AgriLife Research have signed a research agreement. They will collaborate with the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) to more efficiently and effectively spray cattle to eliminate cattle fever ticks.



Cattle fever ticks are vectors of pathogens causing bovine babesiosis, also known as cattle tick fever, and are the focus of the U.S. Cattle Fever Tick Eradication Program. The project will adapt 4Ry’s Charge Injected Precision Spraying (ChIPS)™ for conductive fluids. Many pesticides registered to spray cattle are water-based, which makes them conductive.

Dr. Arnold Kelly, PhD, 4ry’s Chief Technology Officer and cofounder, will modify 4Ry’s patented Spray Triode Atomizer, the heart of the ChIPS system. Pete Teel, PhD, Texas A&M AgriLife Research entomologist, regents professor and interim department head, Department of Entomology will lead the project and provide administrative guidance. Field testing will be conducted by Texas A&M AgriLife Research and USDA ARS at the USDA-ARS Cattle Fever Tick Research Laboratory in Edinburg, Texas.

Meeting all the project milestones will document that the ChIPS system allows for more complete and targeted coverage of cattle with fewer environmental and operator health hazards. Charged spray droplets are attracted to the cow and thoroughly coat all areas with little aerosol drift or overspray. By reducing the amount of fluid sprayed and wasted, ChIPS more efficiently covers cattle, generates substantial cost savings, and reduces health and environmental risks.

“Successful development of our sprayer for conductive fluids will allow ranchers to integrate this technology for sustainable eradication of the invasive fever ticks that cost the cattle industry millions of dollars before they were eliminated from the U.S.,” said David Bird, 4Ry’s CEO. “The tick problem is particularly bad in South Texas counties that border Mexico. Our modified sprayer will also improve management of other livestock pests, so it will be welcomed wherever those pests are found in association with cattle production.”

“Texas A&M AgriLife Research and the USDA, Agricultural Research Service have a long history of dedicated joint research efforts in support of the US Cattle Industry and the regulatory agencies responsible for the U.S. Cattle Fever Tick Eradication Program,” Teel said. “The opportunity to collaborate with 4Ry, Inc., on the development and application of this new technology could significantly improve how cattle receive acaricide treatment to prevent the re-establishment of cattle fever ticks in the U.S.”

About 4Ry

4Ry is based in Albuquerque. It is commercializing charge-injected atomization and spraying technologies invented by Dr. Arnold Kelly. For more information, please visit http://www.4rysprays.com.

4Ry® is a registered U.S. trademark.

About the USDA-ARS

ARS is the USDA’s chief scientific in-house research agency. Over 2000 scientists and post-doctoral researchers are engaged in over 600 research projects with 15 National Programs at over 90 research locations.

About Texas A&M AgriLife

Texas A&M AgriLife is the largest comprehensive agriculture program in the nation. It brings together a college and four Texas agencies focused on agriculture and life sciences. It has 5,000 employees and a presence in every county in Texas.

Media Contact

Robert Gore

Vice President, 4Ry Agricultural Solutions

310-283-2628

rgore@4rysprays.com

