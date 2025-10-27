CROSS RIVER STATE, Nigeria, Oct. 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 6clement Joshua Group today announced the expansion of its flagship innovation, the 6IX App — a revolutionary African‑built platform merging artificial intelligence (AI), education, business empowerment, and social engagement into one transformative ecosystem designed to inspire learning, creativity, and job creation across Nigeria and beyond.



Developed and headquartered in Cross River State, 6IX has become a symbol of Africa’s growing digital strength. The app combines advanced AI technology with multimedia tools, allowing users to chat, learn, create, and work — all from a single platform. Designed as a sibling of the parent company 6clement Joshua Group, it reflects a shared vision of empowering local innovation and global opportunity.

For children, the 6IX App serves as a friendly AI learning companion — guiding students through reading, storytelling, mathematics, and language learning using safe, conversational voice technology. It transforms study time into an interactive experience, helping young learners explore knowledge confidently while supporting parents and teachers with digital resources that adapt to every child’s level.

For adults and students in higher education, 6IX provides a personal coach for academic research, skill training, and career guidance. Through smart dialogue, it supports personal growth, helps users prepare for exams, build new business skills, and stay connected with the latest tools for professional success.

For businesses, 6IX offers intelligent chat and voice AI to manage customer engagement, marketing, content generation, and creative design. From startups and retail to education, real estate, healthcare, and entertainment, the app enables organizations to automate workflows, train teams, and reach wider audiences. Entrepreneurs can also use 6IX to co‑create business ideas, analyze markets, and plan growth strategies powered by AI insights.

Beyond technology, 6clement Joshua Group continues to invest in building development and employment opportunities within Nigeria and Africa’s creative economy. By blending AI research, education, and entrepreneurship, the company is paving new pathways for youth innovation, digital job creation, and international collaboration. The company’s expanding investor base continues to reinforce its commitment to sustainable innovation and community development.



Image caption: 6clement Joshua Group.

“6IX is more than an app — it’s Africa’s voice in the global digital conversation,” said Clement Joshua, CEO of 6clement Joshua Group. “We’re building a tool that educates, empowers, and connects people across generations — from children learning their first words to professionals shaping the future of business and technology.”

With new updates planned, 6IX aims to expand its educational AI assistant network, launch regional learning hubs, and provide digital career mentorship programs that bridge talent with opportunity across Africa and the world.

About 6clement Joshua Group:

Founded in Cross River State, Nigeria, 6clement Joshua Group is an innovation‑driven company focused on artificial intelligence, education, and creative technology. Its subsidiaries develop digital tools that empower learning, business, and communication across Africa. For more information, visit https://6ixapp.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/1MENASx1stQ?si=aWWAEu1iNgLZZVG4

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-1027-s2p-6ixapp-300dpi.webp

